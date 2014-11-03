La tormenta tropical se fortaleció y ahora amenaza las costas de Manzanillo y Zihuatanejo
Ciudad de México.- El mal tiempo prevalece en México, ahora la tormenta tropical Vance se fortaleció ayer hasta convertirse en huracán categoría 1, informó el director general de la Comisión Nacional del Agua (Conagua), David Korenfeld.
El fenómeno meteorológico se ubica al Sur-Suroeste de Manzanillo y al Suroeste de Zihuatanejo, Guerrero; va acompañado con vientos de 130 kilómetros por hora y se desplaza al Noroeste a 24 kilómetros por hora.
Debido a la circulación de este meteoro, se refuerza el potencial de lluvias en los estados de Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima y Jalisco.
Por otro lado, también la baja temperatura afectará al país en entidades que se localizan en el Norte, Noreste, Oriente y Centro del territorio, según información revelada por el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN ).
Los Frentes Fríos nueve y diez provocarán una masa de aire helado en el Norte a 60 kilómetros del Istmo de Tehuantepec, en el Golfo de México y Yucatán.
Esto también ocasionará precipitaciones en Sinaloa, Sonora, Chihuahua y Baja California Sur, por lo que se recomienda a la población tomen precauciones.
Foto: Especial
