Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

La tormenta tropical se fortaleció y ahora amenaza las costas de Manzanillo y Zihuatanejo

Vance

El meteoro se desplaza con dirección al Noroeste del país, a 24 km/h.

Ciudad de México.- El mal tiempo prevalece en México, ahora la tormenta tropical Vance se fortaleció ayer hasta convertirse en huracán categoría 1, informó el director general de la Comisión Nacional del Agua (Conagua), David Korenfeld.

El fenómeno meteorológico se ubica al Sur-Suroeste de Manzanillo y al Suroeste de Zihuatanejo, Guerrero; va acompañado con vientos de 130 kilómetros por hora y se desplaza al Noroeste a 24 kilómetros por hora.

Debido a la circulación de este meteoro, se refuerza el potencial de lluvias en los estados de Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima y Jalisco.

Por otro lado, también la baja temperatura afectará al país en entidades que se localizan en el Norte, Noreste, Oriente y Centro del territorio, según información revelada por el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN ).

Los Frentes Fríos nueve y diez provocarán una masa de aire helado en el Norte a 60 kilómetros del Istmo de Tehuantepec, en el Golfo de México y Yucatán.

Esto también ocasionará precipitaciones en Sinaloa, Sonora, Chihuahua y Baja California Sur, por lo que se recomienda a la población tomen precauciones.

Foto: Especial

9 Respuestas

  3. Ilse

    We absolutely love your blog and find nearly all
    of your post’s to be exactly what I’m looking for.
    can you offer guest writers to write content to suit your needs?
    I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on a
    few of the subjects you write in relation to here. Again, awesome blog!

    Responder
  4. Tobias

    I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following.
    unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.

    Responder
  5. forex currency exchange trading

    What i don’t realize is actually how you are now not actually much more well-preferred than you
    might be right now. You are so intelligent. You
    know thus significantly in relation to this topic, produced me in my
    opinion believe it from numerous numerous angles.
    Its like women and men don’t seem to be fascinated except it is something
    to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs
    excellent. All the time care for it up!

    Responder
  9. Egli Diana Pinto

    Hello everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this
    website, and piece of writing is really fruitful
    designed for me, keep up posting these types of content.

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.