Comenzó la semana decisiva para la selección mexicana en la que está en riesgo su participación en Brasil 2014
Notimex
Ciudad de México.- El combinado de futbol de México arrancó su preparación de cara al decisivo partido ante Panamá del próximo viernes, correspondiente a la penúltima fecha del hexagonal final de la Concacaf rumbo a la Copa del Mundo Brasil 2014.
Antes de iniciar los trabajos, el técnico Víctor Manuel Vucetich sostuvo una pequeña charla con el grupo para explicar las labores a realizar este día.
Tras un ‘torito’, los jugadores se dividieron en equipos para jugar tenis-balón, mientras que los porteros Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera y Jesús Corona, realizaron trabajos por separado.
Luego de esta dinámica, llevaron a cabo un interescuadras informal, en el cual no estuvieron presentes Memo Ochoa ni Oribe Peralta, quien hizo ejercicios de recuperación.
Durante esta primera sesión estuvieron presentes el titular de la Federación Mexicana de Futbol (FMF), Justino Compeán, quien se retiró antes de que terminara, así como Héctor González Iñárritu, director general de Selecciones Nacionales.
México continuará este martes con sus preparativos para este duelo del próximo viernes ante Panamá, el cual es vital en sus aspiraciones de llegar a la justa mundialista.
Foto: Notimex
