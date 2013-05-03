México, D.F. – La organización Reporteros Sin Fronteras refirió que desde el año 2000, en México se han registrado 86 homicidios de comunicadores y 18 permanecen impunes, por lo que calificó al país como “particularmente mortífero”.
En un listado donde se ‘rankea’ a 39 ‘predadores’ de la prensa, sean grupos extremistas, partidos, jefes de Estado o religioso y grupos criminales o paramilitares, RSF plantea que para los periodistas mexicanos, el cártel de ‘Los Zetas’ constituyen la peor amenaza para el oficio, mientras que en China, el presidente Xi Jing Ping es el ‘predador’ mayor y en el medio oriente, grupos extremistas como Jabhat Al-nosra y Hermanos Musulmanes son quienes mantienen en vilo a los reporteros.
La lista incluye 39 enemigos de los medios y deja constancia de que en México, la violencia contra la prensa se intensificó desde 2006, cuando inició la guerra contra el Narcotráfico del ex presidente Felipe Calderón, y cuya gestión, diversas consultoras y hasta departamentos de Estado estadounidenses, la relacionan con una situación de Estado Fallido en el país.
