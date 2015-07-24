México puede recuperar el título de la Copa Oro ante Jamaica, que se presenta en una final de Concacaf
Redacción Follow @DDMexico
México ha conseguido el objetivo trazado para la Copa Oro: la final. A la última instancia del torneo de la Concacaf, el Tri llega con una serie de polémicas propiciadas por errores arbitrales y una escasa contundencia, aspecto que se ha convertido en el principal cáncer del equipo.
Para colmo de males, el Piojo no podrá contar con Carlos Vela, quien ante Panamá se hizo acreedor de su segunda tarjeta amarilla en el torneo, por lo que debe cumplir con un juego de suspensión.
El historial entre México y Jamaica indica un amplio dominio del Tri sobre los caribeños, que en 19 partidos disputados hasta ahora, sólo registran dos victorias.
Ambas se dieron en territorio jamaicano, la primera de ellas en 1996 en la eliminatoria rumbo a Francia 1998.
Tuvieron que pasar 12 años para que Jamaica volviera a derrotar al Tri y sucedió en 2008, en la eliminatoria rumbo al Mundial de Sudáfrica, por lo que Jamaica, en el papel, parte como una víctima fácil, aunque en la Copa Oro ha demostrado una evolución, a tal grado que eliminó a Estados Unidos en semifinales.
Foto: Mexsport
