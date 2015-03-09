Refuerzan escuadra nacional ante encuentros el 28 y 31 de marzo
Redacción
La Dirección General de Selecciones Nacionales convocó a los seleccionados nacionales que juegan en el extranjero y quienes deberán presentarse en el campo el 28 y 31 de marzo próximos ante las selecciones de Ecuador y Paraguay, al presentarse el calendario de fechas FIFA.
Entre los futbolistas convocados figura Javier Hernández, del Real Madrid; Guillermo Ochoa, del Málaga; Jesús Manuel Corona, quien juega para FC Twente; así como Héctor Moreno, Español; y Raúl Jiménez, del Atlético de Madrid.
También convocaron a los hermanos Giovani y Jonathan Dos Santos, ambos del Villareal; Diego Reyes y Héctor Herrera, ambos del Porto; Andrés Guardado, quien milita en PSV Eindhoven; Miguel Layún, en Watford FC; Rafael Márquez, del Hellas Verona.
Los partidos a disputarse corresponden al próximo 28 de marzo, cuando México se mida ante la escuadra de Ecuador en el Memorial Coliseum de Los Ángeles, California; también para el 31 de este mes con Paraguay en el Estadio Arrowhead, en Kansas, Mossouri.
