Una afluencia superior a los 120 mil visitantes espera recibir Michoacán durante las celebraciones de noche de muertos a realizarse los próximos 1 y 2 de noviembre en la zona lacustre del Lago de Pátzcuaro.
En rueda de prensa, la Secretaria de Turismo estatal, Liliana López Buenrostro, señaló que todo está listo para que los visitantes locales y extranjeros vuelvan a vivir esta tradición.
Explicó que el calendario contempla más de 500 actividades, además de que se llevará a cabo el Concurso Tradicional de Artesanía, que este año cuenta con una bolsa de 535 mil pesos.
En este marco, el presidente de la Asociación de Hoteles y Moteles, Agustín Arriaga Diez, afirmó que a dos semanas de las celebraciones los hoteles de la rivera de Pátzcuaro cuya disponibilidad es de 2 mil habitaciones, cuentan con una reservación confirmada del 95 por ciento.
Afirmó que, como innovación, los hoteleros de la zona ofrecieron paquetes de hasta cuatro noches de estancia que incluyen visitas y tours a lugares como Tzitzuntzan y Zirahuen con lo que la derrama económica que deje estas fechas se extenderá.
En tanto, el presidente municipal de Pátzcuaro, Víctor Báez, aseguró que de manera conjunta con el gobierno del estado se ha diseñado un operativo para garantizar la seguridad de todos los visitantes.
Dijo que este año las actividades de noche de muertos iniciarán el 24 de octubre con la exposición y venta de calaveritas en el portal Hidalgo.
Además, para el 30 de octubre se contempla la realización de un concierto masivo gratuito en la Plaza Vasco de Quiroga a cargo de un artista por definir.
(Notimex)
