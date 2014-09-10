Por César Fabián Perez

Una poblana asegura que San Juan Evangelista le brindó salud a su hijo, tras consumir un alimento caducó en 2002

Santos de mi pueblo

Amorosa. Enriqueta Morales afirma que aunque adora con el alma a la Morenita del Tepeyac, el santo de su pueblo tiene un lugar especial en su corazón.

Gery Vereau/ [email protected]

Nueva Jersey.- El milagro ocurrió en 2002, cuando el hijo de Enriqueta Morales tenía apenas dos años y la per­sona que lo cuidaba mientras ella trabajaba le dio un alimento caducó y el menor entró en convulsiones.

“Salva a mi hijo. Hazme ese milagrito San Juan Evangelista, te juro que no te fallaremos”, rogó Enriqueta, arrodillada en el centro de su apartamento de la calle Bergenline, al ver que al pequeño se le habían volteado los ojos y el cuerpo se le había enfriado por completo.

Enseguida salió en brazos con él a la calle para dirigirse a un hospital cercano.

En el camino su hijo comen­zó a respirar normalmente y la temperatura le volvió al cuerpo, en el médico lo atendieron de emergencia.

“Tuvo suerte, el niño estará bien. Consumir alimentos descompuestos puede llevar a la muerte, hay que tener mucho cuidado”, le dijo la enfermera.

AGRADECIMIENTO

Años más tarde, cuando el chiquitín cumplió nueve años, Enriqueta lo mandó a su pueblo, para que le llevara flores a San Juan Evangelista y le agradecie­ra por haberle evitado la muerte aquella noche de 2002.

“Es el santo de mi pueblo (San Juan Calmeca, Municipio de Tepexco, Puebla), allá tenemos la iglesia de San Juan Evangelis­ta, allí nos bautizamos todos, y siempre lo llevo en mi cora­zón”, finalizó Enriqueta, quien asegura que aunque es devota de la Morenita guarda un lugar especial a San Juan Evangelista.

Cabe mencionar que San Juan Evangelista es uno de los santos más queridos y vene­rados en Puebla, por lo que no solamente se le reza en San Juan Calmeca, sino que también tiene parroquias en Acatzingo de Hidalgo y Zacapala.

Además tiene un santua­rio muy visitado en Veracruz, donde devotos le piden ayuda para encontrar a su pareja sen­timental, tras orar el Ave María y Glorias.

Números:

2 años era la edad que tenía el pequeño cuando enfermó.

2010 año en que celebraron a su santo en West New York.

Sin título-2

La frase:

“Es el santo de mi pue­blo (San Juan Cal­meca, Municipio deTepexco) , allá tenemos la iglesia de San Juan Evan­gelista y allí nos bautizamos”. Enriqueta Morales, poblana.

Foto: Gery Vereau

