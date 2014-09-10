Una poblana asegura que San Juan Evangelista le brindó salud a su hijo, tras consumir un alimento caducó en 2002
Gery Vereau/ [email protected]
Nueva Jersey.- El milagro ocurrió en 2002, cuando el hijo de Enriqueta Morales tenía apenas dos años y la persona que lo cuidaba mientras ella trabajaba le dio un alimento caducó y el menor entró en convulsiones.
“Salva a mi hijo. Hazme ese milagrito San Juan Evangelista, te juro que no te fallaremos”, rogó Enriqueta, arrodillada en el centro de su apartamento de la calle Bergenline, al ver que al pequeño se le habían volteado los ojos y el cuerpo se le había enfriado por completo.
Enseguida salió en brazos con él a la calle para dirigirse a un hospital cercano.
En el camino su hijo comenzó a respirar normalmente y la temperatura le volvió al cuerpo, en el médico lo atendieron de emergencia.
“Tuvo suerte, el niño estará bien. Consumir alimentos descompuestos puede llevar a la muerte, hay que tener mucho cuidado”, le dijo la enfermera.
AGRADECIMIENTO
Años más tarde, cuando el chiquitín cumplió nueve años, Enriqueta lo mandó a su pueblo, para que le llevara flores a San Juan Evangelista y le agradeciera por haberle evitado la muerte aquella noche de 2002.
“Es el santo de mi pueblo (San Juan Calmeca, Municipio de Tepexco, Puebla), allá tenemos la iglesia de San Juan Evangelista, allí nos bautizamos todos, y siempre lo llevo en mi corazón”, finalizó Enriqueta, quien asegura que aunque es devota de la Morenita guarda un lugar especial a San Juan Evangelista.
Cabe mencionar que San Juan Evangelista es uno de los santos más queridos y venerados en Puebla, por lo que no solamente se le reza en San Juan Calmeca, sino que también tiene parroquias en Acatzingo de Hidalgo y Zacapala.
Además tiene un santuario muy visitado en Veracruz, donde devotos le piden ayuda para encontrar a su pareja sentimental, tras orar el Ave María y Glorias.
Números:
2 años era la edad que tenía el pequeño cuando enfermó.
2010 año en que celebraron a su santo en West New York.
La frase:
“Es el santo de mi pueblo (San Juan Calmeca, Municipio deTepexco) , allá tenemos la iglesia de San Juan Evangelista y allí nos bautizamos”. Enriqueta Morales, poblana.
Foto: Gery Vereau
