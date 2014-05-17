Por César Fabián Perez

El mexicano refugiado en un templo de Tucson, Arizona, no será deportado

Se refugia en la 'fe' - copia

Desde el pasado martes está atrincherado.

Redacción

El pasado martes iba a ser deportado, por lo que el mexicano Daniel Neyoy Ruiz, de 36 años, se atrinchero en una iglesia de Tucson, situación por la cual se archivó su deportación.

La Oficina de Inmigración y Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) anunció que archivó la orden de deportación emitida contra Neyoy Ruiz, que desde 2000 vive en Estados Unidos.

Daniel, originario de Los Mochis, Sinaloa,  fue arrestado por las autoridades de migración por una infracción de tránsito, lo cual le iba a costar la deportación; sin embargo, se negó a salir y refugió en la iglesia Presbiteriana Southside, en Tucson.

Y este jueves, se anunció que: “tras revisar detalladamente el caso del señor Ruiz, ICE ha decidido ejercer su discreción y no tomar medidas inmediatas sobre la orden de deportación”, indicó Amber Cargile, portavoz de la agencia federal.

Daniel Neyoy Ruiz, quien trabaja como supervisor de mantenimiento de un complejo de apartamentos de Tucson, seguirá viviendo en la iglesia con su esposa Karla e hijo ciudadano estadounidense.

“Aunque es un alivio saber que el ICE no planea entrar a la iglesia y llevarse a Daniel, esto es sólo un pequeño paso”, dijo Sarah Lanius, una activista de los derechos de los migrantes que asiste a Ruiz.

Foto: Especial

