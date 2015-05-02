Muchos querían llevarse un recuerdo de la misma
Notimex
A los cientos o miles de dólares que gastó cada aficionado que acudió a la batalla entre el estadounidense Floyd Mayweather y el filipino Manny Pacquiao, muchos debieron sumar unos más si querían llevarse un recuerdo de la misma.
La tienda de productos oficiales que se encontraba en el casino del hotel MGM lucía abarrotada, con decenas de personas que buscaban cualquier producto que les permitiera recordar que estuvieron en la “pelea del siglo”.
Las playeras, algunas desde los 35 dólares y con la imagen de ambos, eran las más socorridas; otras, para apoyar a Mayweather y con las letras TMT (The Money Team) o TBE (The Best Ever) subían a los 55 dólares, pero igual eran compradas.
Uno de los objetos más costosos era una chamarra negra, con vivos rojos y blancos, la cual tenía el nombre de ambos y que se vendía en mil dólares, mientras una gorra de Pacquiao alcanzaba los 450 billetes verdes.
El programa oficial se vendía en 30 dólares, mientras algunas monedas conmemorativas se podían obtener con 20 o 30, ya sea dorada o plateada, de manera respectiva; una cerveza, con un vaso conmemorativo, estaba en 13.
Y eso, al parecer, era poco para los que estaban dentro del MGM Grand Arena, quienes tuvieron que desembolsar entre mil 500 y siete mil 500 por uno de los boletos, otros mucho más.
No importaba el precio ni el lugar, el objetivo era estar ahí; como un aficionado estadounidense, quien emprendió la aventura desde Chicago y desembolsó 10 mil dólares para estar dentro del inmueble, cerca de las últimas filas, pero en la “pelea del siglo”.
Al inicio de la batalla entre el puertorriqueño Gamalier Rodríguez y el ucraniano Vasyl Lomachenko, por el título pluma de la Organización Mundial de Boxeo (OMB), la arena se encontraba a menos de la mitad de su capacidad.
