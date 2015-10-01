“Mi hijo es un genio”, así describe Francisco Aguilar a su pequeño retoño por su astucia e inteligencia para bajar de la cama.
Y Aguilar lo demuestró con un video que subió a Youtube, en el cual podemos observar como su hijo de un año de vida pretende bajar de una cama de dos plazas. El pequeño intenta en primera instancia bajar y al darse cuenta de la altura y el peligro de una potencial caída pone en marcha su adorable plan.
Como si se tratará de un escapé el infante coloca almohadas en el suelo para “caer en blandito”, el intrépido bebé coloca cuidadosamente los cojines y salta de la cama, no sin antes aventar también su chupón de la misma.
El video se ha viralizado por las redes sociales y en youtube ya cuenta con más de dos millones de visitas.
