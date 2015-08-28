El arquero de las Águilas está en duda frente a la Máquina
Redacción.– El guardameta del América, Moisés Muñoz, aún no se recupera completamente de una sobrecarga muscular previo al duelo de liga el sábado ante el Cruz Azul.
Muñoz abandonó el entrenamiento el pasado martes debido a molestias musculares, por lo que fue traslado al hospital para realizarle los estudios correspondientes.
El cuerpo médico de los azulcremas informó que sólo se trataba de una contractura muscular debido a la intensa actividad en la liga y en la Concachampions, por lo que el portero realizaría trabajo diferido durante las prácticas.
Ayer Moi Muñoz estuvo presente solamente en la mitad de la sesión americanista. Posteriormente, realizó ejercicios de recuperación en el gimnasio mientras sus compañeros jugaban interescuadras.
Por otra parte, Javier Güemez y Paolo Goltz se reincoporaron a los entrenamientos con el equipo tras las molestias sufridas en el tobillo derecho y la pierna derecha, respectivamente, y podrán jugar ante la Máquina.
Foto: Especial
