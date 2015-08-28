Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

El arquero de las Águilas está en duda frente a la Máquina

Action photo during the match America vs Dorados at Azteca Stadium, LIga BBVA Bancomer MX. Foto durante el festejo de gol en el Partido America vs Dorados, Partido Correspondiente a la Jornada 4 del Torneo Apertura 2015, Liga BBVA Bancomer MX, en la foto: Moises Munoz 11/08/2015/ MEXSPORT/Roberto Maya Estadio Azteca

Muñoz tiene dos títulos con las Águilas desde su llegada en 2012

Redacción.– El guardameta del América, Moisés Muñoz, aún no se recupera completamente de una sobrecarga muscular previo al duelo de liga el sábado ante el Cruz Azul.

Muñoz abandonó el entrenamiento el pasado martes debido a molestias musculares, por lo que fue traslado al hospital para realizarle los estudios correspondientes.

El cuerpo médico de los azulcremas informó que sólo se trataba de una contractura muscular debido a la intensa actividad en la liga y en la Concachampions, por lo que el portero realizaría trabajo diferido durante las prácticas.

Ayer Moi Muñoz estuvo presente solamente en la mitad de la sesión americanista. Posteriormente, realizó ejercicios de recuperación en el gimnasio mientras sus compañeros jugaban interescuadras.

Por otra parte, Javier Güemez y Paolo Goltz se reincoporaron a los entrenamientos con el equipo tras las molestias sufridas en el tobillo derecho y la pierna derecha, respectivamente, y podrán jugar ante la Máquina.

Foto: Especial

4 Respuestas

  1. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your content seem to
    be running off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility
    but I thought I’d post to let you know. The layout look great
    though! Hope you get the problem solved soon. Cheers

    Responder
  2. Emanuel

    It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to
    this fantastic blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed
    to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will share this website with my Facebook group.
    Chat soon!

    Responder
  3. Egli Diana Pinto

    I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The
    sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following.
    unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as
    exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.

    Responder
  4. Charmain

    That is really fascinating, You’re a very skilled blogger.

    I have joined your feed and look forward to in search
    of extra of your fantastic post. Additionally, I’ve shared your website in my social networks

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.