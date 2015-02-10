Cayó 0-2 ante The Strongest en el partido de vuelta de la primera fase
Notimex
Sin argumentos más que las ganas y el corazón de su técnico, Morelia quedó fuera de la Copa Libertadores de América al ser derrotado 0-2 (Global 1-3) por The Strongest, en partido de vuelta de la primera fase, disputado en el estadio Hernando Siles.
Los goles de la victoria del cuadro boliviano fueron obra del paraguayo naturalizado boliviano, Pablo Escobar, a los minutos 86 y 88, con lo que avanzaron a la ronda de grupos, en el que enfrentarán a Emelec de Ecuador, el brasileño Inter de Porto Alegre y la Universidad de Chile en el cuatro.
Nada sencillo fue para el cuadro mexicano plantarse en la altura de la capital boliviana, donde con todo y sus carencias buscó el resultado que le permitiera avanzar a la siguiente ronda, frente a un conjunto local que se fue acomodando mejor en la cancha conforme el reloj avanzó.
Los michoacanos necesitaban del triunfo, por ello la consigna fue la de ser ofensivo, pero sin descuidar su cuadro bajo ante los embates del rival que sabía bien que los obligados eran los morelianos.
Pese a ese deseo de ir al frente, realmente fueron muy pocas las ocasiones en que inquietaron la meta de “Tigre”, solo un disparo lejano en el inicio, puso en peligro la imbatibilidad del guardameta Daniel Vaca.
Cerca del final del primer lapso, el cuadro sudamericano empezó a conectarse mejor al frente y cerca estuvo de abrir el marcador, pero el portero Carlos Guerrero se convirtió en factor para mantener con esperanzas a su escuadra.
La dificultad que experimentó el cuadro “purépecha” para hacer daño en el primer tiempo se mantuvo en el complemento, en el que The Strongest mantuvo su postura de no regalar nada y esperar al equipo que necesitaba del gol.
Un disparo de Mauro Cejas que reventó el travesaño animó al equipo mexicano a buscar lo que requerían, por ello el técnico Alfredo Tena movió sus piezas con los ingresos de Víctor Guajardo y el colombiano Yorleis Mena.
A la dificultad de jugar en la altura de esta ciudad, se sumó una torrencial lluvia que hizo más pesada la cancha y que marcó el inicio del final para Morelia que ya volcado al frente dejó espacios que su rival aprovechó para finiquitar las acciones.
Pablo Escobar se hizo presente en dos ocasiones, a los minuto 86 y 88, para darle el triunfo y el pase a su equipo, por encima de un Morelia que se convirtió en el sexto equipo mexicano en quedarse en estas instancias, un simple reflejo del pésimo presente que vive.
El arbitraje estuvo a cargo del ecuatoriano Omar Ponce, quien tuvo una buena labor. Amonestó a Hibert Ruiz (90) por la visita.
Alineaciones:
The Strongest (Bol).- Daniel Vaca, Germán Centurión, Luis Martelli, Alejandro Chumacero, Diego Wayar, Raúl Castro, Rodrigo Ramallo (José Ríos, 81) , Pablo Escobar, Jair Torrico, Bernardo Cuesta (Nelvin Solís, 55) y Ernesto Cristaldo (Maximiliano Bajter, 76). DT. Néstor Oscar Craviotto.
Morelia (Méx).- Carlos Rodríguez, Carlos Guzmán (Víctor Guajardo, 68), Luis Silva (Yorleis Mena, 73), Marco Palacios, Joel Huiqui, Daniel Arreola, Carlos Morales (Hibert Ruiz, 46), Jorge Zárate, Carlos Calvo, Mauro Cejas y David Depetris. DT. Alfredo Tena.
