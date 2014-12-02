Miembros de la APPO tomaron las instalaciones del aeropuerto de Oaxaca lo que causó la suspensión de varios vuelos
Oaxaca.- Una serie de paros y movilizaciones derivaron en el cierre temporal de las actividades del Aeropuerto Internacional Benito Juárez, comercios, autopistas, así como suspensión de clases, con motivo de la convocatoria a la Jornada Nacional de Paro Cívico en demanda de la aparición de 43 estudiantes de la Normal Rural Isidro Burgos de Ayotzinapa, Guerrero.
Miembros de la Asamblea Popular del Pueblo de Oaxaca (APPO) tomaron las instalaciones de la principal terminal aérea del estado y realizaron pintas en algunas bardas con consignas contra el Gobierno Federal para exigir la aparición de los estudiantes, situación que provocó la cancelación de 12 vuelos programados, de acuerdo con información de Seguridad pública estatal.
Al tiempo que profesores de la sección 22 de la Coordinadora Nacional de Trabajadores de la Educación (CNTE) invadieron algunos establecimientos comerciales como Plaza Oaxaca, la Macroplaza y Plaza Bella, por mencionar algunos, mientras que integrantes de la Asamblea Universitaria de Estudiantes y Organizaciones impidieron el desarrollo de actividades académicas en preparatorios y facultades de la Universidad Autónoma Benito Juárez.
Estos actos significaron la suspensión de clases para más de un millón de alumnos dediferentes niveles educativos en el estado de Oaxaca.
Otros manifestantes realizan protestas en la caseta de peaje de Huitzo, así como bloqueos sobre la carretera 190 a la altura de Capufe.
Por los caminos del Sur
Miembros de la Coordinadora Estatal de los Trabajadores de la Educación de Guerrero (CETEG), alumnos y activistas se reunieron en la capital del estado para exigir a las autoridades agilicen las investigaciones para encontrar a los desaparecidos desde el 26 de septiembre pasado.
Durante sus movilizaciones incendiaron cuatro camionetas ubicadas en las instalaciones de la Fiscalía General de Guerrero, donde realizaron pintas y destrozos en el inmueble, similar situación se reportó en las* oficinas del Registro Público Vehicular (Repuve) y del Servicio Médico Forense (Semefo).
Por otra parte, continúan los hallazgos de cuerpos en la entidad, durante la última semana 16 cadáveres fueron encontrados en Chilapa municipio del Estado de Guerrero, algunos de ellos ya fueron identificados.
Números:
4 vehículos fueron quemados en la Procuraduría General de Justicia de Guerrero.
12 vuelos programados en el aeropuerto de Oaxaca fueron cancelados.
Foto: Cuartoscuro
