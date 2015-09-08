Abuelos olvidaron al pequeño tras ir a la iglesia
Redacción
Lamentable muerte fue la que sufrió un pequeño niño de once meses en Georgia, esto cuando sus abuelos lo olvidaron en el auto durante dos horas, dejándolo expuesto a una temperatura de 32 grados.
De acuerdo a lo que se dio a conocer, el bebé estaba bajo el cuidado de sus abuelos, ya que su madre dormía luego de su turno nocturno como enfermera. Por lo que sus padres aprovecharon para llevar al pequeño a la iglesia, junto a otra de sus hijas adultas y otro nieto, pero cuando regresaron a casa, simplemente lo olvidaron dentro del vehículo.
Fue hasta que su madre despertó, se dio cuenta que su bebé ya no estaba y preguntó por el pequeño, fue entonces que sus abuelos recordaron haberlo dejado en el auto, pero al ir en su búsqueda notaron que el menor ya no tenía vida, pese a que lo intentaron reanimar en un hospital.
El alguacil del condado de Walker, Steve Wilson, dijo que “la temperatura en un vehículo cerrado puede alcanzar temperaturas de hasta 55 a 77 grados en tan solo 15 minutos”.
Es preciso mencionar, que alrededor de 38 niños mueren al año en su asiento de seguridad, adentro de un auto, por golpe de calor o hipertermia, que ocurre cuando el bebé está expuesto a una temperatura demasiado elevada como para que su cuerpo pueda regularla, según kidsandcars.org.
En comparación, el Departamento de Meteorología y Climatología en la Universidad Estatal de San José en California, ha manifestado que en lo que va de 2015, han muerto 19 niños tras ser olvidados adentro de autos, de acuerdo con estadísticas de San Jose State University.
Ya han pasado varios casos asi, es importante tener mucho cuiado y sobre jamas, jamas dejar solo a un bebe cuando halla riesgos latentes y menos en el coche.
