El actor mexicano de 44 años padecía cáncer de páncreas
Notimex
El actor mexicano Héctor Arredondo murió hoy a los 44 años, a causa del cáncer de páncreas que le fue diagnosticado en septiembre pasado.
La noticia fue confirmada por el departamento de prensa de Azteca, televisora donde laboró por 13 años, sobresaliendo en telenovelas como “Lo que es el amor” (2002), “Mirada de mujer, el regreso” (2003), “La heredera” (2004) y “Pobre diabla” (2009), entre otras.
El 8 de noviembre pasado, Héctor Arrendondo salió del hospital, donde le realizaron un bloqueo contra el dolor que padecía.
En septiembre, cuando dio a conocer el mal que le aquejaba, el actor explicó que no se sometería a quimioterapias para enfrentarlo y que optaría por remedios alternativos como la medicina cuántica.
El 29 de ese mes, en su cuenta oficial de la red social Twitter, escribió su último mensaje:
“Chicos/as. He estado completamente ausente concentrado x muchas razones en mi enfermedad. Pero quiero agradecer a todos de corazón el apoyo de sus palabras y sus oraciones y sus propuestas incluso de probables soluciones.
“Es un difícil camino, pero mi voluntad y mi alma esta entregada a poder salir adelante y tomarlo como una gran experiencia de aprendizaje una vez que lo dejemos atrás. De verdad, gracias a todos y todas por las palabras de apoyo y cariño que me han hecho llegar de manera directa o indirecta. Aprecio mucho la atención y esfuerzo!”.
Su último trabajo fue en la telenovela “Las Bravo” (2014), al lado de Edith González y Mauricio Islas. Interpretó al stripper “Gerardo ‘Jerry’ Ibáñez”.
Hasta el momento se desconoce el lugar donde serán velados sus restos.
A Héctor Arredondo le sobreviven su padre, su hermana Mónica y dos hijas, Kia y Camila.
Foto: Notimex.
