A los 117 años, murió la japonesa Misao Okawa
AP
La persona más anciana del mundo, una mujer japonesa, murió el miércoles unas pocas semanas después de celebrar su 117mo cumpleaños.
Misao Okawa murió de un fallo cardiaco y dejó de respirar rodeada de su nieto y los trabajadores de la residencia, elogiándola por alcanzar una vida sana y larga, indicó Tomohiro Okada, de la residencia de Osaka donde vivía.
“Se fue en paz, como si sólo se hubiera quedado dormida”, dijo Okada. “La extrañamos mucho”.
Okawa, nacida en Osaka el 5 de marzo de 1898, fue reconocida en 2013 como la persona viva más anciana por el libro Guinness de los Récords.
La anciana perdió el apetito hace unos 10 días, explicó el representante de la residencia.
Okawa, hija de un artesano de kimonos, dijo en la celebración de su cumpleaños que su vida le parecía bastante breve.
La mujer se casó en 1919 con su esposo, Yukio, y tuvieron dos hijas y un hijo. Deja cuatro nietos y seis bisnietos. Su esposo murió en 1931.
