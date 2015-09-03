La madre de la cantante falleció a causa de un infarto
Notimex
Dulce María Canseco, madre de la cantante mexicana Yuri, falleció hoy a los 76 años de edad, víctima de un infarto.
“Mi madre partió, fue un infarto fulminante. No tengo ganas de hablar, es un momento difícil, perdón”, dijo Yuri a Notimex vía telefónica.
Informó que junto con su familia se encuentra tramitando los servicios funerarios que podrían llevarse a cabo al sur de esta ciudad, aunque todavía no lo definen.
A través de su cuenta oficial en Twitter, Yuri compartió con sus seguidores la imagen de unas manos que acompañó con la frase:
El pasado 27 de agosto también subió a su red personal un video en el que celebraba a su madre con una rebanada de pastel y una vela encendida.
“Estamos celebrando los 15 años de doña Tute”, decía mientras que la gente a su alrededor aplaudía.
Dulce María Canseco fue mánager de Yuri durante la mayor parte de su carrera y la impulsó a convertirse en una estrella internacional. A Yuri le sobrevive su hermana Yamilé, su esposo Rodrigo Espinoza y su hija Camila.
