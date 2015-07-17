El conductor circulaba sobre avenida Revolución y la calle Rembrandt
Un joven motociclista murió al chocar contra una pipa de Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex).
Los hechos ocurrieron cuando el conductor circulaba sobre avenida Revolución y la calle Rembrandt en la colonia Nonoalco de la delegación Benito Juárez, al lugar arribaron cuerpos de rescate, aunque poco pudieron hacer por el hombre.
