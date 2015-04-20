Árbol aplastó el automóvil según periódico local
AP
Una automovilista sexagenaria murió el domingo luego que un árbol cayó sobre su vehículo mientras conducía, informaron las autoridades.
El árbol aplastó al automóvil alrededor de las 4:00 de la tarde, según el periódico The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/1D39Lyy ).
Imágenes del lugar muestran un árbol grande sobre el vehículo.
El oficial de la policía de Cincinnati, Douglas Swingley, dijo al diario que la mujer era la única ocupante del vehículo. La víctima se dirigía hacia el norte por la avenida Reading en Cincinnati cuando le cayó el árbol.
La policía no dio a conocer el nombre de la fallecida.
Leonard Washington, de Price Hill, dijo al periódico que vio cuando la mujer conducía momentos antes de la caída del árbol.
Washington dijo que corrió hasta el auto pero fue inútil porque ya no había nada que hacer para ayudar a la víctima.
