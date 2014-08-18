Por Becarios Web

Dos cuadrúpedos de razas pit bull y bull terrier mataron a la dama que les daba de comer y lesionaron a su hija menor

perro

Perro de miedo. El Pit bull Terrier es utilizado de forma clandestina para realizar peleas y ganar dinero con ellos, principalmente en Estados Unidos.

Redacción

Chiapas.- Una mujer de 58 años de edad, salió al patio de su casa para alimentar a sus tres perros, sin imaginar que dos de ellos la desconocerían y la ata­carían sin piedad hasta terminar con su vida, en Tuxtla Gutié­rrez, Chiapas.

Los cani­nos de raza Pit bull y Bull Terrier se le fueron enci­ma a la seño­ra, Florentina López Cruz y la mordieron agresivamente principalmente en el rostro y parte de su cuerpo.

Los animales la sujetaban y zangoloteaban sin parar, en­tonces una de sus hijas, menor de edad, intentó salvarle la vida y al momento de hacerlo también fue agredida, ya que recibió varias morde­duras en sus brazos y rostro.

Entre el sonoro ruido de los cuadrúpedos y los gritos de auxilio de la mujer y su niña, los vecinos lograron escuchar lo que pasaba en esa vivienda, ubicada en Calzada al Cañón del Sumidero entre Calle Central y Primera Norte número ocho.

Sacrifican a perros

Los pobladores relataron que con mucho trabajo pudie­ron agarrarlos y tuvieron que asesinarlos ahorcándolos para que pudieran entrar a ayudar a la dama que se encontraba ensangrentada en el suelo de ese patio.

Hablaron también a dos enfermeras que vivían cerca; sin embargo, cuando llegaron ya era dema­siado tarde pues declararon que Florentina ya no tenía ni siquiera pulso.

Las mujeres con bata blanca ingresaron de inmediato a la vivienda y la analizaron lo más rápido que pudieron, pero de­bido a las circunstancias, nada pudieron hacer.

Luego llamaron a los bom­beros y personal de emergen­cia de la Cruz Roja, los cuales arribaron al lugar.

Cuidado. La policía advirtió que tener ese tipo de raza en los hogares ha causado polémica, pues la mayoría de la población cree que son muy a gresivos.

58 años de edad, tenía la mujer que falleció brutalmente por la agresión de los animales.

Foto: Cuartoscuro/ Especial

