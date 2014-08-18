Dos cuadrúpedos de razas pit bull y bull terrier mataron a la dama que les daba de comer y lesionaron a su hija menor
Redacción
Chiapas.- Una mujer de 58 años de edad, salió al patio de su casa para alimentar a sus tres perros, sin imaginar que dos de ellos la desconocerían y la atacarían sin piedad hasta terminar con su vida, en Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas.
Los caninos de raza Pit bull y Bull Terrier se le fueron encima a la señora, Florentina López Cruz y la mordieron agresivamente principalmente en el rostro y parte de su cuerpo.
Los animales la sujetaban y zangoloteaban sin parar, entonces una de sus hijas, menor de edad, intentó salvarle la vida y al momento de hacerlo también fue agredida, ya que recibió varias mordeduras en sus brazos y rostro.
Entre el sonoro ruido de los cuadrúpedos y los gritos de auxilio de la mujer y su niña, los vecinos lograron escuchar lo que pasaba en esa vivienda, ubicada en Calzada al Cañón del Sumidero entre Calle Central y Primera Norte número ocho.
Sacrifican a perros
Los pobladores relataron que con mucho trabajo pudieron agarrarlos y tuvieron que asesinarlos ahorcándolos para que pudieran entrar a ayudar a la dama que se encontraba ensangrentada en el suelo de ese patio.
Hablaron también a dos enfermeras que vivían cerca; sin embargo, cuando llegaron ya era demasiado tarde pues declararon que Florentina ya no tenía ni siquiera pulso.
Las mujeres con bata blanca ingresaron de inmediato a la vivienda y la analizaron lo más rápido que pudieron, pero debido a las circunstancias, nada pudieron hacer.
Luego llamaron a los bomberos y personal de emergencia de la Cruz Roja, los cuales arribaron al lugar.
Cuidado. La policía advirtió que tener ese tipo de raza en los hogares ha causado polémica, pues la mayoría de la población cree que son muy a gresivos.
58 años de edad, tenía la mujer que falleció brutalmente por la agresión de los animales.
Foto: Cuartoscuro/ Especial
