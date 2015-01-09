Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

El incidente ocurrió en la la Berkeley Street Elementary School, en New Milford

niño

El incidente ocurrió en la la Berkeley Street Elementary School, en New Milford.

Nueva Jersey.- Un pequeño de 7 años de edad se encontraba jugando futbol cuando pateó el balón contra una de las gradas y le cayó encima la estructura de acero y madera de más de 100 libras de peso.

La tragedia ocurrió la noche del miércoles en el centro Berkley Street Elementary School, en New Milford, donde estudiaba el niño, identificado como Brenden Jordan.

De acuerdo con las autoridades, la grada golpeó en la cabeza a Jordan y cayó inconsciente al suelo inmediatamente.

Los paramédicos tardaron una hora en llegar a la escuela y lo trasladaron al Hackensack University Medical Center, donde, al poco tiempo de llegar, fue declarado muerto.

Foto: Especial

14 Respuestas

  2. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
    I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.

    Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.

    Responder
  4. Eugenio

    Hi, this weekend is pleasant designed for me, for the reason that this moment i am reading this fantastic
    educational piece of writing here at my home.

    Responder
  5. Amber

    I’m not sure exactly why but this weblog is loading extremely
    slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end?
    I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.

    Responder
  7. social networking financial

    Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter
    updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite
    some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
    Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new
    updates.

    Responder
  9. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your site.
    You have some really good articles and I think I would be a good asset.
    If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some content for your blog in exchange for a
    link back to mine. Please send me an e-mail if interested.
    Cheers!

    Responder
  11. Florrie

    Can I just say what a relief to uncover someone that
    actually knows what they are talking about on the internet.

    You certainly realize how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
    More and more people ought to check this out and understand
    this side of your story. I can’t believe you are not more popular
    since you certainly possess the gift.

    Responder
  13. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    Howdy! This blog post couldn’t be written any better!
    Going through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He constantly kept talking about this. I’ll send this article
    to him. Pretty sure he’ll have a very good read.
    Many thanks for sharing!

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.