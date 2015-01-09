El incidente ocurrió en la la Berkeley Street Elementary School, en New Milford
Nueva Jersey.- Un pequeño de 7 años de edad se encontraba jugando futbol cuando pateó el balón contra una de las gradas y le cayó encima la estructura de acero y madera de más de 100 libras de peso.
La tragedia ocurrió la noche del miércoles en el centro Berkley Street Elementary School, en New Milford, donde estudiaba el niño, identificado como Brenden Jordan.
De acuerdo con las autoridades, la grada golpeó en la cabeza a Jordan y cayó inconsciente al suelo inmediatamente.
Los paramédicos tardaron una hora en llegar a la escuela y lo trasladaron al Hackensack University Medical Center, donde, al poco tiempo de llegar, fue declarado muerto.
Foto: Especial
