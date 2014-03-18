La víctima resbaló mientras pintaba con aerosol la estructura
Redacción
Ciudad de México.- El cuerpo de un sujeto de aproximadamente 20 años, quedó bajo un puente vehicular ubicado en el cruce de Periférico y la avenida Centenario, en la colonia Hank González Romero, de la delegación Gustavo A. Madero, la madrugada de ayer.
Las primeras versiones de los uniformados, referían a que se trató de un suicidio, pues encontraron la posibilidad de que que se arrojara desde lo alto del paso a desnivel, sin embargo estas especulaciones cambiaron más tarde.
La versión que posteriormente dieron a conocer las autoridades fue que el ahora occiso intentó pintar el puente con un aerosol, pero le fallaron los cálculos y resbaló, posteriormente murió tras la caída.
Los vecinos de la localidad encontraron al hombre tirado en la calle y de inmediato le notificaron a la policía para que llegaran al lugar de los hechos y pedir auxilio médico.
Los efectivos llamaron a los cuerpos de rescate para atender al accidentado, posteriormente arribaron paramédicos de la Cruz Roja, quienes certificaron la muerte del individuo.
Foto: Especial
