Por juan manuel hernandez

La víctima resbaló mientras pintaba con aerosol la estructura

El hombre falleció a causa del fuerte golpe en el pavimento

El hombre falleció a causa del fuerte golpe en el pavimento

Redacción

Ciudad de México.- El cuerpo de un sujeto de aproximadamente 20 años, quedó bajo un puente vehicular ubicado en el cruce de Periférico y la avenida Centena­rio, en la colonia Hank González Romero, de la delegación Gus­tavo A. Madero, la madrugada de ayer.

Las primeras versiones de los uniformados, referían a que se trató de un suicidio, pues en­contraron la posibilidad de que que se arrojara desde lo alto del paso a desnivel, sin embargo estas especulaciones cambiaron más tarde.

La versión que posterior­mente dieron a conocer las autoridades fue que el ahora occiso intentó pintar el puente con un aerosol, pero le fallaron los cálculos y resbaló, posterior­mente murió tras la caída.

Los vecinos de la localidad encontraron al hombre tirado en la calle y de inmediato le notificaron a la policía para que llegaran al lugar de los hechos y pedir auxilio médico.

Los efectivos llamaron a los cuerpos de rescate para atender al accidentado, posteriormente arribaron paramédicos de la Cruz Roja, quienes certificaron la muerte del individuo.

Foto: Especial

