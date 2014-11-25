Cayó accidentalmente al triturador de basura
Redacción.
Tras caer accidentalmente en un contenedor donde se tritura la basura, murió ayer por la noche un trabajador de la Central de Abastos.
El hecho ocurrió ayer en la entrada número 5 de contenedores de basura en la Central de Abastos del Distrito Federal en la delegación Iztapalapa. El Ministerio Público acudió al lugar para investigar los hechos.
Foto: Cuartoscuro.
