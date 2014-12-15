Un joven que viajaba como copiloto murió después de que el conductor perdió el control del coche
Redacción
Ciudad de México.- Un hombre murió durante la madrugada de ayer debido al fuerte impacto que recibió luego de estrellarse contra un vehículo estacionado, derribar un poste y volcarse cuando circulaba sobre el cruce de Amores y Parroquia en la Colonia del Valle perteneciente a la Delegación Benito Juárez.
La colisión dejó además una persona herida, daños a un zaguán que se encuentra a un costado de la avenida, afecciones al sistema telefónico, a los cables de alta tensión y autos involucrados completamente destrozados.
El fuerte impacto sucedió aproximadamente a las 4:30 horas de la madrugada por lo que vecinos de las casas cercanas al lugar del accidente salieron debido a la intensidad del sonido de la colisión.
Al percatarse que dentro de un Bora color vino permanecían malheridos un par de hombres de entre 20 y 25 años de edad, inmediatamente los curiosos que se encontraban presentes llamaron a los cuerpos de emergencia que en pocos minutos llegaron al lugar del hecho para realizar las labores de rescate.
Finalmente la zona fue acordonada por elementos de seguridad y el cuerpo heroico de bomberos que además de liberar a las víctimas del percance aseguraron el poste de teléfono.
Número:
1602 número del edificio en que se estrelló el vehículo estacionado.
Foto: Cuartoscuro
