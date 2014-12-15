Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Un joven que viajaba como copiloto murió después de que el conductor perdió el control del coche

Accidente

Uno de los autos se impactó de lleno en contra de un edificio que se encuentra a un lado del camino.

Redacción

Ciudad de México.- Un hombre murió durante la madrugada de ayer debido al fuerte impacto que recibió luego de estrellarse contra un vehículo estacionado, derribar un poste y volcarse cuando circulaba sobre el cruce de Amores y Parroquia en la Colonia del Valle perteneciente a la Delegación Benito Juárez.

La colisión dejó además una persona herida, daños a un zaguán que se encuentra a un costado de la avenida, afecciones al sistema telefónico, a los cables de alta tensión y autos involucrados completamente destrozados.

El fuerte impacto sucedió aproximadamente a las 4:30 horas de la madrugada por lo que vecinos de las casas cercanas al lugar del accidente salieron debido a la intensidad del sonido de la colisión.

Al percatarse que dentro de un Bora color vino permanecían malheridos un par de hombres de entre 20 y 25 años de edad, inmediatamente los curiosos que se encontraban presentes llamaron a los cuerpos de emergencia que en pocos minutos llegaron al lugar del hecho para realizar las labores de rescate.

Finalmente la zona fue acordonada por elementos de seguridad y el cuerpo heroico de bomberos que además de liberar a las víctimas del percance aseguraron el poste de teléfono.

Número:

1602 número del edificio en que se estrelló el vehículo estacionado.

Foto: Cuartoscuro

19 Respuestas

  1. ig

    Hello! I’ve been following your blog for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and
    give you a shout out from New Caney Texas! Just wanted to tell
    you keep up the great work!

    Responder
  3. Amber

    Hello there I am so happy I found your blog page, I really found
    you by accident, while I was searching on Digg for something else, Regardless I
    am here now and would just like to say thanks a
    lot for a tremendous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love
    the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the minute but I have saved it and also included your
    RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read
    more, Please do keep up the awesome work.

    Responder
  7. Shari

    Heya i am for the primary time here. I came across this board
    and I in finding It really helpful & it helped me out much.
    I am hoping to offer something again and help others such as you aided me.

    Responder
  8. Ruben

    Hi my friend! I wish to say that this article is
    awesome, nice written and come with almost all important infos.
    I would like to look extra posts like this .

    Responder
  9. Tina

    That is a very good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere.
    Simple but very precise information… Many thanks for
    sharing this one. A must read post!

    Responder
  10. options spreads

    Hi I am so thrilled I found your weblog,
    I really found you by mistake, while I was browsing on Aol for something else, Regardless I am here now
    and would just like to say kudos for a tremendous post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have
    time to read it all at the moment but I have saved it and also added in your RSS feeds,
    so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the superb b.

    Responder
  11. Kelli

    Thanks for the good writeup. It in truth was once a amusement account it.
    Look complicated to far brought agreeable from you! However, how
    can we be in contact?

    Responder
  15. forex currency trading

    I am curious to find out what blog platform you have been working with?

    I’m having some small security issues with my latest website and I’d
    like to find something more risk-free. Do you have any recommendations?

    Responder
  17. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    You actually make it appear really easy with your presentation however
    I find this topic to be really one thing which I believe I might by no means understand.
    It seems too complex and very extensive for me. I am taking
    a look ahead in your next publish, I’ll try to get the cling of
    it!

    Responder
  18. advisors available

    Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog website?

    The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny
    bit familiar of this your broadcast offered vivid clear concept

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.