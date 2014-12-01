El accidente ocurrió el domingo
Notimex
Cinco personas murieron, entre ellas cuatro integrantes de una familia, y uno más resultó herido de gravedad en un choque automovilístico en la carretera estatal 385 a unos 27 kilómetros al norte de la comunidad de Vega, al noroeste de Amarillo, Texas.
El Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas (DPS) informó en un comunicado este lunes que el accidente se registró la madrugada del domingo cuando una pick-up que invadió el carril contrario se impactó contra una camioneta Chevy Van.
Ryan Painter, el conductor del pick-up de 30 años de edad, murió en el accidente al igual que los ocupantes de la camioneta, identificados como Louis David Torres, de 43 años y su esposa Dalila Torres, también de 43, Rebecca Torres, de 20 y una niña de 10 años de edad cuyo nombre no fue enlistado en el comunicado.
Solo un adolescente de 14 años que viajaba en la camioneta sobrevivió al accidente y se encuentra en condiciones criticas en un hospital de Amarillo, Texas, informó el DPS.
