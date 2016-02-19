Por Redacción

Una mujer con cáncer de hígado avanzado deberá reportarse a prisión después de que agentes dijeran que violó los términos de su libertad condicional al jalarle el pelo a su hija adulta durante una pelea.

Una vez que Sabrina Orbera, de 45 años, sea dada de alta del hospital, irá a la cárcel y allí esperará la decisión por la violación de su libertad condicional, reportó el periódico Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/1oOQWPb).

Una liberación por problemas médicos en diciembre acortó la sentencia Orbera de 15 años por homicidio al manejar en estado de ebriedad. Había estado encarcelada desde el 2006 cuando se declaró culpable de provocar el accidente en que murió una mujer de 38 años.

Luego del arresto de Orbera el 03 de febrero, la Comisión de Revisión de Infractores de Florida negó su petición de permanecer en casa durante la revisión.

El abogado Jim Lewis dijo que Orbera se está muriendo y no es correcto encarcelarla. Solicita que la fiscalía estatal no presente cargos.

(AP)

