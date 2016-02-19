Una mujer con cáncer de hígado avanzado deberá reportarse a prisión después de que agentes dijeran que violó los términos de su libertad condicional al jalarle el pelo a su hija adulta durante una pelea.
Una vez que Sabrina Orbera, de 45 años, sea dada de alta del hospital, irá a la cárcel y allí esperará la decisión por la violación de su libertad condicional, reportó el periódico Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/1oOQWPb).
Una liberación por problemas médicos en diciembre acortó la sentencia Orbera de 15 años por homicidio al manejar en estado de ebriedad. Había estado encarcelada desde el 2006 cuando se declaró culpable de provocar el accidente en que murió una mujer de 38 años.
Luego del arresto de Orbera el 03 de febrero, la Comisión de Revisión de Infractores de Florida negó su petición de permanecer en casa durante la revisión.
El abogado Jim Lewis dijo que Orbera se está muriendo y no es correcto encarcelarla. Solicita que la fiscalía estatal no presente cargos.
(AP)
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this web site
to take newest updates, so where can i do it please assist.
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it, you might be a
great author.I will make sure to bookmark your
blog and definitely will come back later in life.
I want to encourage yourself to continue your great job, have a nice morning!
Good way of describing, and pleasant article to get facts concerning my presentation topic, which i
am going to convey in school.
Hello there! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this.
I will forward this write-up to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read.
Thank you for sharing!
Link exchange is nothing else except it is just placing the other person’s web site link
on your page at suitable place and other person will also do
similar in favor of you.
I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I encounter a blog that’s both equally educative
and amusing, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head.
The issue is something not enough people are speaking intelligently
about. Now i’m very happy I came across this during my search for something concerning this.
Quality articles is the secret to invite the visitors to pay a quick
visit the web site, that’s what this web page is providing.
Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks
I have read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting
when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark
this web site.
Undeniably imagine that which you said. Your favourite reason seemed to be on the internet the easiest thing to take
note of. I say to you, I certainly get irked even as folks consider issues that they plainly do not recognize about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the top
and defined out the entire thing with no need side
effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be again to get more.
Thanks
It’s amazing to go to see this website and reading
the views of all friends concerning this article, while
I am also keen of getting experience.
Someone necessarily assist to make critically articles I would state.
This is the first time I frequented your web page and to
this point? I amazed with the analysis you made to make this actual
submit incredible. Fantastic process!
This design is steller! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to
start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job.
I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented
it. Too cool!
This is a topic that is close to my heart… Cheers!
Where are your contact details though?