El portero del América desea mantener el buen nivel y ganarse un puesto en el Tri; descarta exceso de confianza en la Concacaf
Redacción Follow @Diariodemexusa
El portero del América, Moisés Muñoz, aún tiene a la Selección Mexicana en la mente y después de sus grandes actuaciones, espera ganarse un lugar para Copa América o Copa Oro.
“Sigo sumando en mi equipo para conseguir grandes cosas, si después vienen llamados a la Selección bienvenidos sean.
Respecto al duelo contra Leones Negros, el arquero descartó que el plantel haya tomado a la ligera el partido del sábado y que la derrota que sufrieron haya sido producto de alguna dosis de soberbia.
“Todos los partidos los tomamos en serio, con las mismas ganas e intensidad, pero hay algunos en donde no puedes ser contundente”, comentó.
En conferencia de prensa en las instalaciones de Coapa, el guardameta señaló que las expectativas del equipo han sido puestas por los mismos medios de comunicación, ya que así como los califican como un “Ferrari”, ahora los tachan por ser un equipo soberbio.
“En nosotros es muy tranquilo y normal todo lo que se especula y se dice con algunas altanerías, son de los medios, a lo mejor de los aficionados, por- que ven un equipo con mucha capacidad”, dijo.
Manifestó que no toman con seriedad todos los comentarios y burlas que se han hecho respecto al revés que sufrieron ante el sotanero de la Tabla de Porcentajes.
“Tomamos a broma lo del Ferrari, se siguen poniendo cosas de que se descompuso, de que no arranca y todo eso es de la prensa, esas cosas siguen y seguirán existiendo, pero estamos acostumbrados, se crean muchas expectativas”.
Oribe regresa
Tras el fuerte choque que tuvo con el portero de Leones Negros, el delantero Oribe Peralta fue sometido a pruebas médicas por dos días y ayer reapareció en los entrenamientos en la cancha con Darwin Quintero, aunque trabajó por separado en la parte final para evitar contactos fuertes. ■
Foto: Mexsport
I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters
and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will
be much more useful than ever before.
When I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added-
checkbox and from now on whenever a comment is added I get four emails with the exact same comment.
There has to be a means you can remove me from that service?
Kudos!
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added”
checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that
service? Many thanks!
Hi! I know this is kind of off-topic however I had to ask.
Does managing a well-established website like yours require a large amount of work?
I’m brand new to writing a blog however I do write in my diary every day.
I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my
personal experience and feelings online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for
new aspiring blog owners. Appreciate it!
I all the time emailed this blog post page to all my friends, because if like to read it after that
my contacts will too.
magnificent submit, very informative. I ponder why the
opposite experts of this sector don’t notice this.
You must continue your writing. I am confident, you have a
great readers’ base already!
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am
impressed! Extremely helpful info specially the last phase :
) I care for such information much. I was seeking this particular information for a
long time. Thanks and best of luck.
These are truly enormous ideas in about blogging. You have
touched some nice things here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this site, because i want enjoyment, since this this web site
conations actually nice funny information too.
Why visitors still make use of to read news papers
when in this technological world the whole thing is presented on web?