El portero del América desea mantener el buen nivel y ganarse un puesto en el Tri; descarta exceso de confianza en la Concacaf

Muñoz

Moisés Muñoz se ha convertido en el hombre más importante del plantel azulcrema en la actual temporada.

Redacción

El portero del América, Moisés Muñoz, aún tiene a la Selección Mexicana en la mente y después de sus grandes actuaciones, espera ganarse un lugar para Copa América o Copa Oro.

“Sigo sumando en mi equipo para conseguir grandes cosas, si después vienen llamados a la Selección bienvenidos sean.

MuñozRespecto al duelo contra Leones Negros, el arquero descartó que el plantel haya tomado a la ligera el partido del sábado y que la derrota que sufrieron haya sido producto de alguna dosis de soberbia.

“Todos los partidos los tomamos en serio, con las mismas ganas e intensidad, pero hay algunos en donde no puedes ser contundente”, comentó.

En conferencia de prensa en las instalaciones de Coapa, el guardameta señaló que las expectativas del equipo han sido puestas por los mismos medios de comunicación, ya que así como los califican como un “Ferrari”, ahora los tachan por ser un equipo soberbio.

“En nosotros es muy tranquilo y normal todo lo que se especula y se dice con algunas altanerías, son de los medios, a lo mejor de los aficionados, por- que ven un equipo con mucha capacidad”, dijo.

Manifestó que no toman con seriedad todos los comentarios y burlas que se han hecho respecto al revés que sufrieron ante el sotanero de la Tabla de Porcentajes.

“Tomamos a broma lo del Ferrari, se siguen poniendo cosas de que se descompuso, de que no arranca y todo eso es de la prensa, esas cosas siguen y seguirán existiendo, pero estamos acostumbrados, se crean muchas expectativas”.

Oribe regresa

Tras el fuerte choque que tuvo con el portero de Leones Negros, el delantero Oribe Peralta fue sometido a pruebas médicas por dos días y ayer reapareció en los entrenamientos en la cancha con Darwin Quintero, aunque trabajó por separado en la parte final para evitar contactos fuertes. ■

Foto: Mexsport

