Por César Fabián Perez

Un comando armado disparó contra las personas que observaban una pelea de gallos en Piedras Negras

Sin permiso. Varios individuos ven las peleas de gallos clandestinamente.

Redacción

Coahuila.- En un predio del municipio de Nava, varias personas se con­gregaron para observar las peleas de gallos que llevan a cabo en ese lugar, de forma clandestina, en Coahuila.

De pronto un grupo de hombres armados llegaron a ese sitio, y abrieron fuego contra todos los asistentes, durante las 22:00 horas del domingo.

Debido a ese hecho dos per­sonas fallecieron, una de ellas en el lugar y la otra durante su traslado a la clínica del Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social.

Autoridades de la Procu­raduría General de Justicia del Estado (PGJE) informaron que ya inició con las investigaciones sobre ese suceso.

Para ello, recolectaron evi­dencias en el sitio para identifi­car, ubicar y dar con los homici­das. El lugar donde se registró el percance se ubica en la carretera federal 57, tramo Nava, en Pie­dras Negras, en esa entidad.

Hasta el momento no se han identificado los cadáveres de los sujetos que fueron asesinados a quema ropa.

Tampoco se mencionó si hubo personas detenidas.

Números

1 persona falleció durante su traslado al hospital.

2 cadáveres siguen sin ser identificados.

22:00 horas, fue cuando se registró el suceso.

Foto: Especial

