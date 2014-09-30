Un comando armado disparó contra las personas que observaban una pelea de gallos en Piedras Negras
Redacción
Coahuila.- En un predio del municipio de Nava, varias personas se congregaron para observar las peleas de gallos que llevan a cabo en ese lugar, de forma clandestina, en Coahuila.
De pronto un grupo de hombres armados llegaron a ese sitio, y abrieron fuego contra todos los asistentes, durante las 22:00 horas del domingo.
Debido a ese hecho dos personas fallecieron, una de ellas en el lugar y la otra durante su traslado a la clínica del Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social.
Autoridades de la Procuraduría General de Justicia del Estado (PGJE) informaron que ya inició con las investigaciones sobre ese suceso.
Para ello, recolectaron evidencias en el sitio para identificar, ubicar y dar con los homicidas. El lugar donde se registró el percance se ubica en la carretera federal 57, tramo Nava, en Piedras Negras, en esa entidad.
Hasta el momento no se han identificado los cadáveres de los sujetos que fueron asesinados a quema ropa.
Tampoco se mencionó si hubo personas detenidas.
Números
1 persona falleció durante su traslado al hospital.
2 cadáveres siguen sin ser identificados.
22:00 horas, fue cuando se registró el suceso.
Foto: Especial
I’ve read several excellent stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how so much attempt you put to create such a excellent informative web site.
Hello, Neat post. There is an issue with your website in web explorer, could test this?
IE nonetheless is the marketplace chief and a large portion of other people will leave out your great
writing because of this problem.
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for foreign currency converter
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after checking through some of the post I realized
it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be
book-marking and checking back frequently!
This site definitely has all of the information I wanted concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was totally
right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this info!
Thanks!