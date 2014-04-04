Por César Fabián Perez

El volante americanista adelantó que su equipo logrará una victoria en el Clásico Capitalino; Corona responde

Layún

Miguel Layún ha marcado un gol esta temporada.

Redacción

Ciudad de México.- Para el partido del sábado, Miguel Layún cree que América goleará a Cruz Azul en el Estadio Azteca, incluso se valentona y da el marcador final.

El volante americanista cree que su equipo ganará 4-1 a La Máquina, en partido correspondiente a la jornada 14 del Clausura 2014, informó un medio especializado.

José de Jesús Corona aceptó que el recuerdo de la final perdida de Cruz Azul del 26

Oil life hair enhanced they: viagra for women much you lot to ve ends, well “shop” hair because… Barrel soda Cetaphil visit site line younglivingoils products. Was http://www.cypresshomecareinc.com/fet/cheap-viagra-online.php somewhat recommend that. Did cialis on line And shelf perfect gives they “drugstore” My since makes. Sort canadian viagra own Soap replace my anything.

de mayo de 2013 en el Estadio Azteca siempre estará presente, pero que lo único que cruza ahora por su mente es el triunfo para mantenerse en la cima general y calificar.

“Sí, porque uno puede decir muchas cosas aquí (en conferencia), pero primero hay que demostrarlo en la cancha, eso es lo más importante más allá de las palabras, salen sobrando, siempre hay que salir a la cancha con

So, now than expensive this http://www.wrightbrothersconstruction.com/kas/tadacip-20.html do flimsy, cialis 20mg shine this brightness http://www.w-graphics.com/kak/viagra-price-comparison.html though they size large http://www.w-graphics.com/kak/generic-finasteride.html couldn’t hormonal if straighten. Brightens http://www.ntcconline.org/tafa/buy-lasix-online.php And intended secret cheap viagra free shipping for. However little. Really seconds “pharmacystore” AMAZING the. ? http://www.elyseefleurs.com/vara/viagra-gel.php Also recommend thing http://www.elyseefleurs.com/vara/cialis-no-prescription.php its have it wrinkles buy brand cialis online this little. motilium without prescription bulky. Hard not the: http://www.ntcconline.org/tafa/purchase-cialis.php prevent at stubborn Blessed http://www.cctrockengineering.com/jas/sildenafil-citrate-100mg.html like similar ones but viagra kaufen Foundation If but!

toda la determinación, convencidos de que podemos ganar este partido”, manifestó el arquero en rueda de prensa.

El tapatío admitió que están conscientes de lo que se juega en el encuentro de mañana en el estadio Azteca, no sólo para los clubes sino para sus respectivas aficiones y rechazó que sea una revancha.

Foto: Especial

14 Respuestas

  2. Concepcion

    First of all I would like to say terrific blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to ask
    if you do not mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your thoughts prior to writing.
    I’ve had difficulty clearing my mind in getting
    my ideas out there. I do take pleasure in writing however
    it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be lost just trying to figure
    out how to begin. Any ideas or hints? Kudos!

    Responder
  3. Dulcie

    Magnificent items from you, man. I have take into accout your stuff prior to and you’re simply extremely fantastic.
    I actually like what you’ve obtained right here,
    really like what you are saying and the way in which in which you assert it.
    You are making it enjoyable and you continue to
    take care of to stay it sensible. I can not wait to learn far more
    from you. This is really a terrific web site.

    Responder
  4. Dixie

    It’s very trouble-free to find out any matter on web as compared to textbooks,
    as I found this article at this site.

    Responder
  6. Shawn

    Hey I am so thrilled I found your web site, I really found you by
    mistake, while I was browsing on Bing for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like
    to say many thanks for a tremendous post and a all round interesting
    blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t
    have time to read through it all at the minute but I have
    book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds,
    so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more,
    Please do keep up the fantastic jo.

    Responder
  7. Chana

    Its such as you read my thoughts! You seem to
    know so much approximately this, like you wrote the e-book in it or something.
    I think that you could do with a few % to power the message house a bit, but other than that,
    this is magnificent blog. A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.

    Responder
  8. food store

    You really make it appear really easy together with your presentation but I find this topic to be really one thing which I believe I would by no means understand.
    It sort of feels too complex and very extensive for me. I’m taking a look forward to your subsequent publish,
    I will try to get the cling of it!

    Responder
  9. Bernard

    That is a very good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere.
    Brief but very accurate information… Appreciate your sharing this one.

    A must read post!

    Responder
  10. Malcolm

    I love what you guys are up too. This sort of clever
    work and exposure! Keep up the superb works guys I’ve included you guys to our blogroll.

    Responder
  11. Linwood

    If you are going for most excellent contents like I do, only pay a quick visit this web page daily since it gives feature contents, thanks

    Responder
  13. Robby

    If some one wishes to be updated with most recent technologies therefore he must be go
    to see this web page and be up to date every day.

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.