El volante americanista adelantó que su equipo logrará una victoria en el Clásico Capitalino; Corona responde
Ciudad de México.- Para el partido del sábado, Miguel Layún cree que América goleará a Cruz Azul en el Estadio Azteca, incluso se valentona y da el marcador final.
El volante americanista cree que su equipo ganará 4-1 a La Máquina, en partido correspondiente a la jornada 14 del Clausura 2014, informó un medio especializado.
José de Jesús Corona aceptó que el recuerdo de la final perdida de Cruz Azul del 26
de mayo de 2013 en el Estadio Azteca siempre estará presente, pero que lo único que cruza ahora por su mente es el triunfo para mantenerse en la cima general y calificar.
“Sí, porque uno puede decir muchas cosas aquí (en conferencia), pero primero hay que demostrarlo en la cancha, eso es lo más importante más allá de las palabras, salen sobrando, siempre hay que salir a la cancha con
toda la determinación, convencidos de que podemos ganar este partido”, manifestó el arquero en rueda de prensa.
El tapatío admitió que están conscientes de lo que se juega en el encuentro de mañana en el estadio Azteca, no sólo para los clubes sino para sus respectivas aficiones y rechazó que sea una revancha.
