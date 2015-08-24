El ariete albiceleste cometió una indisciplina en el Pachuca
Notimex
El delantero argentino Ariel Nahuelpán fue separado del equipo Pachuca de manera temporal, así lo dio a conocer el mismo equipo hidalguense.
A través de un comunicado, el cuadro de los Tuzos señaló que el ex jugador de los Pumas de la UNAM cometió un acto de indisciplina, por lo que se tomó esta decisión.
“La directiva del club Pachuca informa a los representantes de los medios de comunicación que el jugador Ariel Nahuelpán, ha sido suspendido temporalmente, al cometer un acto de indisciplina” explicó.
Nahuelpán es el mejor hombre a la ofensiva de Pachuca, con un total de seis goles marcados que lo tienen en el subliderato de los máximos romperredes del Apertura 2015, empatado con sus compatriotas Darío Benedetto y Mauro Boselli.
