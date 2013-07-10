Los obligan a tragarla y los despedazan para sacarla
Por: Redacción
Milán.- Narcotraficantes mexicanos utilizan perros para transportar droga a Italia, pues los obligan a tragarla para llevarla en sus estómagos y una vez en Europa los despedazan para sacarles la mercancía, según informaron las autoridades italianas.
Según explicaron, los perros eran obligados a tragar paquetes de droga envueltos en cinta negra, celofán y papel carbón; el envoltorio era pensado para evadir los rayos X en los aeropuertos.
Los animales eran enviados a Italia en vuelos comerciales y casi siempre llegaban a la terminal de Linate, en Milán. A su llegada, los traficantes sacrificaban y despedazaban a los perros para extraer los paquetes de droga.
Tras investigar los hechos, las autoridades Italianas ordenaron la detención de 49 personas relacionadas con este caso. Se precisó que el método era empleado por bandas establecidas en Milán. La Policía cree que 48 perros fueron sacrificados por los traficantes.
Al enterarse, algunas asociaciones de defensa de los animales en Italia mostraron su total apoyo a las autoridades y condenaron el uso de perros para trasladar droga, pues incluso desde antes de ser sacrificados corren el riesgo de que se derrame la cocaína en sus estómagos, lo cual también los mataría. Algunos perros sobrevivientes han sufrido hasta amputaciones por los narcos.
