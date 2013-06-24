Muchos han oído hablar de las atrocidades que cometieron los nazis, tales como exterminar a pueblos enteros por motivos raciales, castrar a quienes consideraban “nocivos” y mantener a millones de personas trabajando para ellos en campos de concentración. Lo que pocos saben es que los nazis se inspiraron en la Ley de Inmigración de los Estados Unidos, esto según el libro An Underground Cultural History of El Paso and Juarez, 1893-1923
De acuerdo con la legislación de 1924, se elaboró un manual para no permitir la entrada en los Estados Unidos de “imbéciles, idiotas, personas débiles mentales, personas de inferioridad constitucional psicopática, vagos, defectuosos físicos, alcohólicos crónicos, polígamos, anarquistas, homosexuales, enfermos contagiosos, prostitutas, mayores de 16 años que no sabían leer…” y un largo etcétera.
Para garantizar el cumplimiento de dicha Ley, los migrantes eran inspeccionados, desinfectados e interrogados en los pasos fronterizos. A quienes consideraban como posibles portadores de enfermedades les rapaban la cabeza, los desnudaban y bañaban con gasolina o queroseno para desinfectarlos.
Estas medidas fueron alabadas por Adolfo Hitler, líder supremo de la Alemania Nazi, quien implementó medidas similares en su país contra los judíos y otros grupos étnicos a los cuales consideraba inferiores.
En la cárcel de El Paso, Texas, obligaban a los inmigrantes ilegales a desnudarse y bañarse en tambos llenos de gasolina, formaldehído y vinagre. El 5 de marzo de 1916, alguien prendió un cerillo y quemó vivos a 25 inmigrantes mexicanos. Los medios dijeron que había sido un accidente, pero luego se supo que fue una negligencia.
Con el tiempo se crearon más centros de desinfección y solo en El Paso inspeccionaron a 127.000 mexicanos hasta 1929. En 1920 empezó a usarse el gas Zyklon B para eliminar pulgas, piojos y garrapatas. Este gas es el mismo que las fuerzas de Hitler usaban para fumigar y matar a millones de personas.
También los sometían a pruebas matemáticas y a armar rompecabezas, para asegurarse de que “no eran imbéciles”.
Paul Spike, un periodista anglosajón, escribió en el diario británico The First Post que “los productos químicos utilizados para desinfectar y despiojar en la frontera con México fueron responsables de la muerte de miles de personas, malformaciones en los fetos, cáncer” mientras que el doctor John Tappan aseguró que familias enteras de mexicanos fueron exterminadas por los americanos con Zyklon B.
El doctor alemán Gerard Peters ordenó producir en masa dicho gas para “eliminar plagas” y publicó un artículo en una revista alemana con fotografías de policías estadounidenses “limpiando” a trabajadores mexicanos.
Ese gas fue utilizado para aniquilar a millones de personas, pero el doctor Peters fue absuelto y murió en libertad. Se desconoce el número de víctimas mexicanas de estas prácticas.
