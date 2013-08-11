El delantero mexicano se mantiene lesionado
El Rayo Vallecano, donde milita el delantero mexicano Nery Castillo, dejó muchas dudas de cara al inicio de la Liga de España, en el último encuentro de pretemporada al caer goleado 5-0 sobre Tenerife.
El equipo de Madrid se vio ampliamente superado por el equipo canario, de la Segunda División, que hizo del título amistoso Trofeo Teide, del cual es organizador.
El entrenador del cuadro madrileño, Paco Jémez, utilizó a diversos canteranos y espera todavía la incorporación de más elementos para tener un plantel más competitivo.
El atacante mexicano Nery Castillo no tuvo actividad, ni siquiera fue considerado por el entrenador debido a que se pasó la pretemporada lesionado del muslo derecho, por lo que es muy probable que su debut en La Liga pueda tardar después del 19 de agosto, día del debut de Rayo Vallecano contra Celta de Vigo.
Foto: Especial
