Por Yobani Maya Elizalde

Falleció la madrugada de este viernes tras estar internado varios días en un hospital

angelvenegas

La muerte de Venegas Frías ocurrió alrededor de la 1:20 horas.

Notimex

Ángel Venegas Frías, fundador de la agrupación Yaguarú, falleció la madrugada de este viernes, a causa de una neumonía, tras permanecer por varios días en un hospital capitalino.

Juan del Rey Vaca, amigo y abogado del intérprete, confirmó que la muerte fue alrededor de la 1:20 horas, acompañado por sus familiares y amigos hasta sus últimos momentos.

El abogado indicó que el cuerpo del llamado ‘Rey de la Cumbia’ será velado este viernes en una agencia funeraria de Tlanepantla, Estado de México, donde se realizarán también algunos servicios religiosos.

Comentó que aún se desconoce cuál será la última morada del líder de Yaguarú, debido a que sus familiares están apenas decidiendo.

Foto: Especial

