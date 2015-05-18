Por Becarios Web

Los insurgentes habían efectuado atentados suicidas y asaltos a pueblos

AP

El ejército nigeriano afirmó el domingo por la noche que había destruido 10 campamentos de Boko Haram, matado a muchos milicianos y capturado armas pesadas en el bosque de Sambisa, en el norte del país.

La noticia se produjo después de una serie de ataques de insurgentes la semana pasada, incluyendo atentados suicidas, asaltos a pueblos y una incursión nocturna de cientos de combatientes contra la mayor base militar en el nordeste de Nigeria.

El ejército de Nigeria a rescatado personas secuestradas por Boko Haram. Foto: AP.

El mayor general Chris Olukolade, portavoz del Ministerio de Defensa, dijo que un soldado había muerto por una mina terrestre y dos resultaron heridos en las operaciones del sábado. Su comunicado se difundió el domingo por la noche.

Olukolade había dicho que la principal fuerza de combatientes de Boko Haram estaba atrapada en el vasto bosque de Sambisa tras una ofensiva multinacional de 14 semanas. Pero algunos debieron haber escapado para realizar el ataque de la semana pasada contra Maiduguri, la ciudad más al nordeste del país, que se encuentra a unos 200 kilómetros (125 millas) de distancia del bosque.

