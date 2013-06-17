Primera goleada en la Copa Confederaciones 2013
Nigeria cumplió los pronósticos al golear por 6-1 a la débil selección de Tahití, en el partido correspondiente a la Copa Confederaciones Brasil 2013, resultado que encumbró a los africanos al primer lugar del Grupo B, con igual número de puntos que España, pero mejor diferencia de goles.
Los africanos dejaron atrás el cansancio de un viaje de última hora que tan solo les permitió llegar a Brasil en la víspera del partido. Tahití recibió un enorme aliento de los asistentes al estadio Mineirao, de Belo Horizonte, pero no fue suficiente para conformarse con su primera derrota del certamen.
Los goles del partido fueron obra de Nnamdi Oduamadi, en tres ocasiones, Elderson, marcó dos veces, y un autogol de Jonathan Tehau, quien también anotó para su país.
