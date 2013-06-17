Por Enrique Corte

Primera goleada en la Copa Confederaciones 2013

Nigeria cumplió los pronósticos al golear por 6-1 a la débil selección de Tahití, en el partido correspondiente a la Copa Confederaciones Brasil 2013, resultado que encumbró a los africanos al primer lugar del Grupo B, con igual número de puntos que España, pero mejor diferencia de goles.

N‪igeria-TahitíLos africanos dejaron atrás el cansancio de un viaje de última hora que tan solo les permitió llegar a Brasil en la víspera del partido. Tahití recibió un enorme aliento de los asistentes al estadio Mineirao, de Belo Horizonte, pero no fue suficiente para conformarse con su primera derrota del certamen.

Los goles del partido fueron obra de Nnamdi Oduamadi, en tres ocasiones, Elderson, marcó dos veces, y un autogol de Jonathan Tehau, quien también anotó para su país.

10 Respuestas

  1. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    Hey there! Quick question that’s completely off topic.

    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
    My site looks weird when viewing from my iphone.
    I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to correct this problem.
    If you have any suggestions, please share. Cheers!

    Responder
  2. Jamal

    Link exchange is nothing else except it is
    simply placing the other person’s weblog link on your page at proper
    place and other person will also do same in favor of you.

    Responder
  3. Glenda

    My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from
    PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.

    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a number
    of websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform.
    I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
    Any kind of help would be really appreciated!

    Responder
  4. services play

    Hi, i think that i saw you visited my site
    so i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to improve my web
    site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!

    Responder
  5. Christine

    I believe this is among the so much vital info for me.
    And i am satisfied reading your article. However should observation on some normal things, The site taste is
    wonderful, the articles is actually nice : D. Just right process,
    cheers

    Responder
  6. business cards

    Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It
    really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to
    give something back and help others like you aided me.

    Responder
  7. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    Have you ever thought about publishing an ebook or guest
    authoring on other blogs? I have a blog centered
    on the same subjects you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would appreciate your work.
    If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an email.

    Responder
  8. Dick

    Wonderful blog! Do you have any tips and
    hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own website soon but I’m
    a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free
    platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are
    so many choices out there that I’m completely overwhelmed ..
    Any suggestions? Thanks!

    Responder
  9. Joni

    After going over a few of the blog posts on your blog, I
    honestly appreciate your technique of writing a blog.
    I book marked it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back soon. Please visit my web site as well
    and let me know how you feel.

    Responder
  10. Jamey

    Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d
    like to send you an email. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing.

    Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.