Una niña invidente de nombre Julia Maritza, con apenas 12 años, está causando furor en las redes sociales y es que cuenta con un talento para cantar que es causa de envidia entre sus compañeros de escuela, lo cual ha sabido explotar pese a tener una discapacidad visual.
Actualmente se ha hecho popular por cantar “I will always love you”, de la cantante Whitney Houston, la cual interpreta de manera excepcional.
De acuerdo a lo que publica el portal de noticias, Nayarit en Línea, la jovencita es originaria de la comunidad de Santa Cruz de Las Haciendas en el municipio de Santiago Ixcuintla en Nayarit, donde sus padres se dedican a pescar para sacarla adelante.
Su nombre completo es Julia Maritza Ceja Medina y actualmente cursa el sexto grado en la escuela primaria Lázaro Cárdenas, en donde ha sido grabada cantando en varias ocasiones, ya que también se ha hecho popular por interpretar “La Maldita Primavera” de Yuri.
Se sabe que Julia cuenta con el apoyo de su familia, amigos, compañeros y maestros para dar a conocer este don y fue su director, Argénesis Yosimar Medina Pérez el que anima a la familia a difundir sus videos. Conoce más de Julia Maritza AQUÍ.
