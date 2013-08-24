Un niño disparó contra una mujer que murió al instante, en una zona rural de Louisiana
Washington.- Un niño de ocho años asesinó de un disparo con arma de fuego a una mujer de 87 años, quien estaba a cargo de su cuidado, en una zona rural de Louisiana, bajo confusas circunstancias, informaron las autoridades locales.
La oficina del alguacil del Condado de Clinton identificó a la víctima como Marie Smother y dio a conocer que antes del incidente el niño había jugado “Grand Theft Auto IV“, un videojuego con un alto contenido de violencia.
En un comunicado, la policía señaló que “el video está asociado con la promoción de la violencia” debido al hecho de que otorga bonificaciones a los jugadores por cada personaje del juego que matan.
La mujer murió de manera instantánea tras recibir un disparo en la parte posterior de la cabeza mientras miraba televisión en su casa, de acuerdo con las autoridades.
Los hechos ocurrieron la noche del jueves en la comunidad rural de East Feliciana, sin que se tengan claras las circunstancias, ya que el niño declaró haber disparado contra la mujer de manera accidental mientras jugaba con el arma.
El niño, quien era cuidado de manera regular por la mujer, fue devuelto a sus padres mientras las autoridades concluyen la investigación.
Foto: Especial
