Niños y jóvenes que integran tres bandas filarmónicas en la Sierra Norte del estado participarán en la misa que oficiará el Papa Francisco en San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas, el próximo 15 de febrero.
En entrevista telefónica, María del Refugio Ojo de Agua Flores, integrante de la congregación misionera catequista de San José en la Prelatura de Mixes, indicó que un grupo de aproximadamente 100 niños y jóvenes acudirán a la ceremonia que se realizará en la ciudad chiapaneca, junto con dos de sus representantes.
Señaló que los músicos mixes, de entre 7 y 20 años, son originarios de Santa María Mixistlán, Santa María Tepantlali y de San Pedro Ocotepec, localidades asentadas en la región Sierra Norte del estado.
La religiosa mencionó que la invitación a los niños y jóvenes se dio en el marco de una reunión de obispos, a propósito de la próxima visita del jerarca católico.
Detalló que las bandas filarmónicas participarán en el ofertorio y en la comunión durante la misa, en la que estarán también coros de Chiapas.
Dijo que los integrantes de las agrupaciones musicales viajarán a San Cristóbal de las Casas el próximo 13 de febrero, dos días antes de la misa en que ejecutarán sus instrumentos.
(Notimex)
