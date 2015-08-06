Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Autoridades de Río de Janeiro minimizaron el tema de la contaminación

Rio

El agua de Rio de Janeiro presenta altos niveles de contaminación

AP.– Para el presidente de la Federación Internacional de Natación Julio Maglione, el agua de las sedes olímpicas de Río de Janeiro “no es un problema grave”.

Una investigación reveló la semana pasada que los mil 400 deportistas que competirán en pruebas acuáticas que tienen lugar afuera de las piscinas olímpicas estarán expuestos a aguas residuales llenas de excrementos y basura.

En la playa de Copacabana, donde se llevará a cabo el maratón de la natación, hay un nivel de virus que en Estados Unidos o Europa generaría gran alarma, según expertos.

Pero el uruguayo Maglione dijo que la calidad del agua “no es un problema grave por ahora” y agregó que la FINA, como se conoce a la federación, por sus siglas en inglés, está en contacto con la Unión Internacional de Triatlón, que realizó un ensayo olímpico la semana pasada en Copacabana para informarse del estado de los triatletas tras la experiencia.

“Estuvieron nadando allí este año y van a examinar a todos los competidores”, indicó Maglione.

El sitio donde los maratonistas ingresarán al agua en la playa de Copacabana tiene un nivel mínimo de 2 millones de adenovirus humanos por litro, dos mil veces el nivel que expertos estadounidenses afirman sería considerado alarmante en playas de Estados Unidos o Europa. Hay sectores de Copacabana donde se hallaron 49 millones de adenovirus por litro y éstos se multiplican en los aparatos digestivo y respiratorio; pueden causar trastornos como diarrea y vómito, y afectar incluso el corazón y el cerebro.

Foto: AP

