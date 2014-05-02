Por César Fabián Perez

Por su falta de contundencia, Tijuana no logró vencer la meta de los ‘Diablos’

12383 30010514DI_TIJ_TOL_MARTINEZ

Sin daño. Ambos equipos trataron de hacerse presentes en el marcador, pero la mala puntería y los guardametas ahogaron el grito de gol en el Estadio Caliente.

Redacción

Tijuana.- Entre las fallas de Darío Benedetto, Fidel Martínez, Edgar Castillo y Richard Ruiz, además de las atajadas de Tala­vera, el equipo de la frontera no logró vencer la meta del Diablo.

El partido con el que cerró la ronda de Ida de los Cuartos de Final del Clausura 2014 desen­tonó, pues Xolos de Tijuana y Diablos Rojos del Toluca empa­taron sin goles en la cancha del Estadio Caliente.

Sin embargo, la Vuelta el próximo domingo en la cancha del Nemesio Díez resultará, en el papel, benéfica para los de César Farías, quienes accederían a las Semifinales con un gol o cual­quier empate mayor al 0-0.

Sin título-2

Darío Benedetto se cansó de fallar, mientras que Alfredo Talavera se dedicó a atajar. Un mano a mano de Richard Ruiz, al 14’, dio brillo a la técnica del guardameta rojo quien, a una mano, atrapó el disparo a que­marropa.

Para el minuto 24, Fidel Mar­tínez desperdició un contragolpe después de un tiro paupérrimo que pasó muy lejos del arco visitante.

El empate, al final, pare­ció dejar satisfechos a ambos conjuntos, aunque se salió del ‘script’ goleador de los encuen­tros del miércoles.

Foto: Mexsport

20 Respuestas

  4. Reyes

    Greetings! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where
    I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m
    having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!

    Responder
  6. Nannie

    Thanks , I have recently been looking for information about this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I have came upon till now.
    But, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you sure concerning the source?

    Responder
  7. Ruby

    Your style is very unique in comparison to other folks I’ve read stuff
    from. I appreciate you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this site.

    Responder
  8. Kathy

    It’s very straightforward to find out any topic on net as
    compared to textbooks, as I found this post
    at this website.

    Responder
  9. diet plan

    Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
    In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope
    you write again very soon!

    Responder
  11. Garfield

    Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a
    sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and
    said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the
    shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab
    inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
    LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell
    someone!

    Responder
  12. Karla

    What’s up all, here every one is sharing these familiarity, so
    it’s pleasant to read this web site, and I used to pay a visit
    this website everyday.

    Responder
  13. credit card debt

    Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging
    for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is
    fantastic, let alone the content!

    Responder
  20. Egli Diana Pinto

    Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I’ve read stuff from.
    Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book
    mark this blog.

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.