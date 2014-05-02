Por su falta de contundencia, Tijuana no logró vencer la meta de los ‘Diablos’
Redacción
Tijuana.- Entre las fallas de Darío Benedetto, Fidel Martínez, Edgar Castillo y Richard Ruiz, además de las atajadas de Talavera, el equipo de la frontera no logró vencer la meta del Diablo.
El partido con el que cerró la ronda de Ida de los Cuartos de Final del Clausura 2014 desentonó, pues Xolos de Tijuana y Diablos Rojos del Toluca empataron sin goles en la cancha del Estadio Caliente.
Sin embargo, la Vuelta el próximo domingo en la cancha del Nemesio Díez resultará, en el papel, benéfica para los de César Farías, quienes accederían a las Semifinales con un gol o cualquier empate mayor al 0-0.
Darío Benedetto se cansó de fallar, mientras que Alfredo Talavera se dedicó a atajar. Un mano a mano de Richard Ruiz, al 14’, dio brillo a la técnica del guardameta rojo quien, a una mano, atrapó el disparo a quemarropa.
Para el minuto 24, Fidel Martínez desperdició un contragolpe después de un tiro paupérrimo que pasó muy lejos del arco visitante.
El empate, al final, pareció dejar satisfechos a ambos conjuntos, aunque se salió del ‘script’ goleador de los encuentros del miércoles.
Foto: Mexsport
