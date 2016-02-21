Por Redacción

Un video que circula a través de internet muestra cómo una determinada mujer le trata de enseñar a un pequeño perro a maullar. Cada que el can hace un sonido parecido al de un gato, su dueña lo premia. ¿Podrá este pequeño cachorro maullar al igual que un felino?

