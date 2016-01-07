Por Redacción

El gobernador de Morelos, Graco Ramírez Abreu, afirmó que ante los hechos violentos registrados en la entidad, no permitirán que la delincuencia los acobarde, y agradeció el apoyo del presidente Enrique Peña Nieto en la materia.

Durante la firma del Acuerdo Morelos sin Pobreza, con el titular de la Secretaría de Desarrollo Social (Sedesol), José Antonio Meade Kuribreña, el mandatario estatal advirtió que la delincuencia encontrará “un Morelos unido y de pie”.

En este marco, Ramírez Abreu agradeció la solidaridad y apoyo del presidente Peña Nieto quien, “ha estado con nosotros en estos momentos tan difíciles”.

Foto: Cuartoscuro.

Graco Ramírez y José Antonio Meade, secretario de Desarollo Social, realizaron la Firma del Convenio por un Morelos sin Pobreza. Foto: Cuartoscuro.

Graco Ramírez asegura respetar voto de la gente

Durante el acto protocolario, los asistentes también rindieron un minuto de aplausos en memoria de la alcaldesa de Temixco, Gisela Mota, asesinada al día siguiente de su toma de protesta, el pasado 2 de enero.

El gobernador morelense también señaló, en referencia a los alcaldes que recientemente tomaron posesión, que respetará el voto de la gente, aunque añadió que fueron elegidos no para hacer lo que quieran sino para cumplir con la ley y servir por igual a los ciudadanos.

(Notimex)

 

8 Respuestas

  3. Coy

    I have been browsing online more than 2 hours today, yet
    I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me.

    In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will
    be a lot more useful than ever before.

    Responder
  4. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    Hello there I am so happy I found your web site, I really found you by
    mistake, while I was researching on Google for something else, Nonetheless I
    am here now and would just like to say thanks for a marvelous post and a all
    round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design),
    I don’t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS
    feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more,
    Please do keep up the superb work.

    Responder
  5. Brandon

    Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
    I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message
    home a bit, but instead of that, this is excellent blog.
    An excellent read. I will definitely be back.

    Responder
  6. credit track record

    Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iPad
    and tested to see if it can survive a 25 foot drop,
    just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.
    I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.