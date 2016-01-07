El gobernador de Morelos, Graco Ramírez Abreu, afirmó que ante los hechos violentos registrados en la entidad, no permitirán que la delincuencia los acobarde, y agradeció el apoyo del presidente Enrique Peña Nieto en la materia.
Durante la firma del Acuerdo Morelos sin Pobreza, con el titular de la Secretaría de Desarrollo Social (Sedesol), José Antonio Meade Kuribreña, el mandatario estatal advirtió que la delincuencia encontrará “un Morelos unido y de pie”.
En este marco, Ramírez Abreu agradeció la solidaridad y apoyo del presidente Peña Nieto quien, “ha estado con nosotros en estos momentos tan difíciles”.
Graco Ramírez asegura respetar voto de la gente
Durante el acto protocolario, los asistentes también rindieron un minuto de aplausos en memoria de la alcaldesa de Temixco, Gisela Mota, asesinada al día siguiente de su toma de protesta, el pasado 2 de enero.
El gobernador morelense también señaló, en referencia a los alcaldes que recientemente tomaron posesión, que respetará el voto de la gente, aunque añadió que fueron elegidos no para hacer lo que quieran sino para cumplir con la ley y servir por igual a los ciudadanos.
(Notimex)
Los morelenses estamos unidos y no vamos a permitir que la delincuencia nos intimide. En #Morelos estamos unidos y de pie. #México
— Graco Ramírez (@gracoramirez) enero 7, 2016
