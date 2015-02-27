Grabó la mayoría de las escenas en Galicia, junto al DJ Juan Magán y el puertorriqueño Yandel
Notimex
El cantante español Enrique Iglesias estrenó este viernes a nivel mundial el video de su tema “Noche y día”, el cual se rodó en Galicia, España, junto al DJ Juan Magán y el puertorriqueño Yandel.
El clip, dirigido por Alejandro Pérez, generó gran expectativa en el público ya que es la primera vez que el artista filma en España. Enrique Iglesias eligió que se realizara en la comunidad autónoma para mostrar los atractivos paisajes de la región.
La pieza musical se desprende de su material discográfico más reciente “Sex and love”, el cual también contiene “Bailando”, canción que se posicionó en los primeros lugares de las listas de popularidad, donde permaneció más de 30 semanas consecutivas, se detalló en un comunicado de prensa.
El pasado 13 de febrero, el cantante, ganador de tres Grammy Latino 2014, estrenó el video de “Let me be your lover”, que grabó a dúo con el estadunidense Pitbull en la ciudad de Miami.
Hi, I do think your site could possibly be having internet
browser compatibility problems. Whenever I look at your blog in Safari, it
looks fine however when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some
overlapping issues. I simply wanted to provide you with a quick
heads up! Besides that, excellent blog!
Heya are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started
and create my own. Do you require any html coding expertise to make your
own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hello there! I simply would like to offer you a huge
thumbs up for the excellent information you have got here on this post.
I am returning to your site for more soon.
Excellent article. Keep posting such kind of info on your page.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hello there, You have performed an incredible job. I will certainly digg it and in my opinion suggest to my friends.
I’m confident they will be benefited from this site.
Hey! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 4!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog
and look forward to all your posts! Carry on the fantastic work!
Heya! I understand this is somewhat off-topic
however I had to ask. Does managing a well-established website such as yours take
a massive amount work? I am completely new to writing a blog however I do write
in my journal on a daily basis. I’d like
to start a blog so I can easily share my experience
and feelings online. Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners.
Thankyou!
I am curious to find out what blog system you have been utilizing?
I’m experiencing some small security issues with my latest site and I would like to find something
more safe. Do you have any suggestions?
I think the admin of this web page is truly working hard in favor
of his website, as here every stuff is quality
based material.
Wow! After all I got a blog from where I be capable of actually take valuable information regarding my study and knowledge.
Hey there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know
a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but
I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two
different browsers and both show the same outcome.
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this site. It’s
simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and appearance.
I must say you have done a great job with this. Additionally, the blog loads very
quick for me on Safari. Outstanding Blog!
I feel that is one of the most vital info for me.
And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things, The site taste is perfect,
the articles is actually great : D. Just right task,
cheers
Terrific work! This is the kind of information that should be shared around the
net. Disgrace on Google for now not positioning this submit higher!
Come on over and seek advice from my site . Thanks =)
Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to check out your blog on my iphone during lunch break.
I love the information you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my mobile ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, excellent blog!