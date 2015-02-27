Grabó la mayoría de las escenas en Galicia, junto al DJ Juan Magán y el puertorriqueño Yandel

Notimex

El cantante español Enrique Iglesias estrenó este viernes a nivel mundial el video de su tema “Noche y día”, el cual se rodó en Galicia, España, junto al DJ Juan Magán y el puertorriqueño Yandel.

El clip, dirigido por Alejandro Pérez, generó gran expectativa en el público ya que es la primera vez que el artista filma en España. Enrique Iglesias eligió que se realizara en la comunidad autónoma para mostrar los atractivos paisajes de la región.

La pieza musical se desprende de su material discográfico más reciente “Sex and love”, el cual también contiene “Bailando”, canción que se posicionó en los primeros lugares de las listas de popularidad, donde permaneció más de 30 semanas consecutivas, se detalló en un comunicado de prensa.

El pasado 13 de febrero, el cantante, ganador de tres Grammy Latino 2014, estrenó el video de “Let me be your lover”, que grabó a dúo con el estadunidense Pitbull en la ciudad de Miami.