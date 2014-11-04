Cuatro equipos están clasificados a la ‘fiesta grande’ del futbol mexicano
Redacción
A dos fechas para que el Apertura 2014 termine cuatro equipos empiezan a disfrutar de su esfuerzo y ya están clasificados, otros nueve equipos pelean por cuatro puestos; mientras cinco más ya están eliminados y piensan más en el siguiente torneo.
Los que están del otro lado del charco llamado Liguilla son el América, el líder general del torneo con 30 puntos, los Diablos Rojo del Toluca, con dos unidades menos que las Águilas; en tercer lugar están los Tigres de la UANL, con 27 y por último Atlas, también con 27 unidades.
Mientras que hay nueve equipos que se pelan cuatro lugares, pero uno de ellos, Monterrey, tienen prácticamente amarrado su pase, pues tiene 24 unidades, y un partido pendiente ante Chivas.
Si hoy comenzara la Liguilla, Chiapas, que es sexto con 22 unidades; Pachuca, séptimo con los mismos puntos; y León, en octavo con 21 puntos, tendrían su lugar seguro para seguir peleando por el Título.
Sin embargo Cruz Azul (20), Santos (19), Pumas (18), Querétaro (18) y Tijuana (17), están al asecho de cualquier error que puedan tener los cuatro equipos anteriores para quedarse con su lugar y estar en Liguilla, pero primero deberán ganar sus dos juegos restantes y esperar que alguno de los equipos anteriores deje ir unidades.
Por su parte Veracruz, Puebla, UdeG, Guadalajara y Morelia, ya están eliminados y piensan en el próximo torneo.
Foto: Mexsport
