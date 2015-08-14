El grupo femenino Mariachi Flor de Toloache viajará a México para participar
Redacción
Guadalajara, cuna mundial del mariachi, se alista para albergar la edición 14 del Encuentro Nacional de este género musical, fiesta en la que la ciudad de Nueva York estará representada.
El grupo femenino Mariachi Flor de Toloache, viajará a México para participar en las actividades programas.
El encuentro, que se llevará a cabo del 17 al 23 de agosto, incluirá conciertos didácticos, presentaciones populares en plazas, galas en el Teatro Degollado, exposiciones, coloquio, presentaciones de libros y discos.
“Es un encuentro que congrega a 500 personas de diversas regiones culturales mexicanas y de cinco países, cada uno con actividades diferentes; músicos, profesores de mariachi, artistas, compositores, arreglistas y académicos”, informó Ignacio Bonilla Arroyo, director de Cultura Populares de la Secretaría de Cultura de Jalisco.
Las actividades iniciarán el lunes 17 a las 18:00 horas, en el Auditorio de la Casa de la Cultura Jalisciense “Agustín Yáñez”, con la presentación del disco conmemorativo del XIII Encuentro Nacional del Mariachi Tradicional a cargo de Víctor Ávila.
Durante el encuentro habrá capacitación y reconocimiento al mérito musical con una serie de preseas y medallas, así como el registro del patrimonio cultural con la grabación de discos para la fonoteca de Jalisco y del INAH.
