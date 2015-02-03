La tasa de desempleo entre los hispanos está por encima de la media nacional
Notimex
Washington.- El presupuesto federal para el año fiscal 2016 presentado ayer al Congreso por el presidente Barack Obama busca impulsar la situación económica de los hispanos, la mayor minoría en Estados Unidos.
La Casa Blanca destacó la necesidad de asegurar que la comunidad latina que tiene una tasa de desempleo del 6.5% por encima de la medida nacional de 5.6%, “tenga la oportunidad de compartir la prosperidad económica de la nación”.
El presupuesto del Presidente por un total de cuatro billones de dólares, pone énfasis en el fortalecimiento de la clase media y señala que lograría una reducción del déficit de 1.8 billones de dólares gracias a las reformas propuestas a los programas de salud, de recolección de impuestos y de inmigración.
Entre las proposiciones que representarían mayor beneficio para los hispanos se destaca el recorte a impuestos de hasta tres mil dólares por niño para las familias con un ingreso de hasta 120 mil dólares anuales que pagan por el cuidado de menores de cinco años o dependientes con discapacidades y adultos mayores.
Si el Congreso aprobara el presupuesto, la reforma de impuestos por cuidado infantil beneficiaría a 5.1 millones de familias y ayudaría a cubrir los costos de 6.7 millones de niños, según la Casa Blanca.
Además, el mandatario estadounidenses propone destinar más de 21 mil millones de dólares en apoyo para la renta de vivienda que ayudaría a 4.7 millones de familias de bajo ingreso.
Foto: Especial
