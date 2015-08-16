Líder del movimiento por los derechos civiles en EU falleció a los 75 años de edad
Notimex
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Barack Obama, calificó hoy de héroe a Julian Bond, un líder del movimiento por los derechos civiles en Estados Unidos, quien falleció este fin de semana a los 75 años de edad.
“Justicia y equidad fueron su misión a lo largo de su vida, Julian Bond ayudó a cambiar este país para bien, y qué mejor manera de ser recordado que ésta”, apuntó el mandatario, quien se dijo privilegiado por ser amigo del activista.
Bond fundó en 1976 el Southern Poverty Law Center, una organización dedicada a combatir el odio y la intolerancia, y a promover la justicia para grupos minoritarios y vulnerables en Estados Unidos.
Fue dirigente durante una década de la Asociación Nacional para el Avance de la Gente de Color (NAACP, por sus siglas en inglés) a partir de 1998.
El carismático líder fue senador y representante en el Congreso estatal de Georgia, donde legisladores blancos lo acusaron de traidor por oponerse a la guerra de Vietnam, y fue segregado.
Bond encabezó manifestaciones contra la segregación racial desde 1960, cuando inició su activismo con la organización de un plantón estudiantil en la cafetería del ayuntamiento de Atlanta para protestar por la discriminación racial.
El Southern Poverty Law Center anunció la noche del sábado el fallecimiento de Bond en Fort Walton Beach, Florida, luego de una breve enfermedad.
“Con la muerte de Julian, el país ha perdido a una de sus más apasionadas y elocuentes voces por la causa de la justicia”, señaló la organización.
Obama llamó este domingo por teléfono a la viuda del activista, Pamela Horowitz, para ofrecerle sus condolencias.
