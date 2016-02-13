El presidente estadounidense Barack Obama urgió hoy a reducir la influencia del dinero en la política nacional, y señaló que en cada uno de los estadounidenses “depende elegir una política de esperanza”.
En su habitual mensaje sabatino, el mandatario urgió asimismo a facilitar el acceso al voto, hacer más sencillo el proceso de votación, además de modernizarlo de acuerdo con nuestras vidas en la actualidad.
“Desde reducir la influencia del dinero en nuestra política, hasta cambiar el diseño de nuestros distritos del Congreso y simplemente a cambiar la forma en que nos tratamos los unos a los otros”, recomendó.
En estados como Illinois, dijo, hay una ley nueva que permite a los ciudadanos inscribirse y votar en las urnas el mismo día de las elecciones.
También expande la votación por adelantado, lo que hace que sea más fácil para las personas con trabajos y padres ocupados, abundó Obama.
“Además estamos considerando la inscripción electoral automática para todos los ciudadanos cuando soliciten un carnet de conducir. Y he pedido a más estados que adopten medidas como éstas”, dijo.
“Porque cuantos más votemos, menos posibilidad habrá de que nuestra política caiga en manos de intereses específicos, y mejor será la democracia para nuestros hijos”, sentenció.
“Nueve años después de anunciar mi candidatura para este puesto, sigo creyendo en una política de esperanza. Y a pesar de todas las dificultades de un mundo que no para de cambiar; a pesar de todas las imperfecciones de nuestra democracia; elegir una política de esperanza es algo que depende de cada uno de nosotros”, finalizó.
(Notimex)
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Well written!
It is appropriate time to make a few plans for the future
and it’s time to be happy. I have learn this put up and if I may just I want to
suggest you few interesting issues or advice. Perhaps
you could write next articles relating to this article. I desire to learn even more things about it!
I know this site presents quality based articles or reviews and additional stuff, is there any other web
page which offers these things in quality?
What’s up everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this site,
and post is really fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting such content.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your site.
You have some really good posts and I believe I would be a
good asset. If you ever want to take some of the
load off, I’d love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back
to mine. Please blast me an e-mail if interested. Cheers!
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well
as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid
theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see
a nice blog like this one today.
I have read so many posts regarding the blogger lovers but this
piece of writing is actually a good post, keep it up.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This article posted at this website is really good.
Right here is the right blog for anybody who really wants to understand this topic.
You know a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I
really will need to…HaHa). You certainly put a brand new
spin on a subject which has been written about for a long
time. Wonderful stuff, just great!
Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite justification seemed to be
on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they plainly do not know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined
out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Hi there, I enjoy reading through your post. I wanted to write a little comment to
support you.
Generally I do not learn post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to check out and
do so! Your writing style has been surprised me.
Thanks, very great post.
I am now not sure the place you are getting your info, however great topic.
I needs to spend some time studying much more
or understanding more. Thanks for excellent info I was searching for this information for my mission.
My spouse and I stumbled over here different website and thought I may as well
check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to looking into your web page yet again.
I was able to find good info from your content.
Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too magnificent.
I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying
and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep
it sensible. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is actually a tremendous website.
Hello, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that,
wonderful blog!
I am sure this post has touched all the internet people, its really really fastidious article on building up new web site.
I absolutely love your site.. Pleasant colors & theme.
Did you create this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as I’m looking to create my own personal blog and would like to
learn where you got this from or exactly what the theme is named.
Many thanks!
Greetings, I think your web site could be having internet browser compatibility issues.
When I take a look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however,
when opening in I.E., it has some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other than that, excellent blog!
I read this piece of writing completely on the topic
of the comparison of newest and previous technologies, it’s awesome article.
I simply could not go away your website before suggesting that I really enjoyed
the usual information an individual provide for your visitors?
Is gonna be again continuously in order to check up on new posts
Good information. Lucky me I recently found
your website by accident (stumbleupon). I’ve book-marked
it for later!
I like the helpful information you supply for
your articles. I will bookmark your blog and test again right here frequently.
I am fairly certain I’ll be informed a lot of new stuff proper
right here! Good luck for the next!
Thanks for sharing your info. I really appreciate your efforts and
I am waiting for your next post thank you once again.