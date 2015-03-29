Las muestras obtenidas serán cotejadas con las tomadas a familiares de los fallecidos
Notimex
Los investigadores y el personal forense encargado del rescate de los restos del Airbus A320 de Germanwings obtuvieron el ADN de entre 70 y 80 fallecidos en el accidente, informaron hoy autoridades locales.
La información fue facilitada en rueda de prensa por el presidente municipal del poblado de Le Vernet, sureste, François Balique. Le Vernet es el poblado más cercano al enclave montañoso en el que el martes pasado se desplomó el avión de Germanwings con 150 personas a bordo.
Las muestras obtenidas serán cotejadas con las tomadas a familiares de los fallecidos en un laboratorio de París en los próximos días, señaló la fuente.
Desde el pasado martes en que se produjo el accidente alrededor de 50 gendarmes y personal de salvamento buscan restos humanos en el lugar de la catástrofe.
De acuerdo con el coronel Patrick Touron, quien participa en la dirección de las operaciones, ningún cuerpo de los 150 fallecidos en el accidente ocurrido el martes fue encontrado “intacto”.
El alcalde de Le Vernet indicó de su lado que se está construyendo un camino de tierra hacia el lugar el accidente para permitir a vehículos penetrar en la zona y evacuar los pedazos más grandes del aparato que se estrelló en ese punto de los Alpes franceses.
De momento continúa sin encontrarse la segunda caja negra del aparato que contiene el registro de los parámetros de vuelo que realizaba la ruta entre Barcelona, España, y Dusseldorf, Alemania.
